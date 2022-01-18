Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidery Excavations Celebrate the Fun of Dinosaur Fossil Discoveries

By Margherita Cole on January 18, 2022
Fossil Embroidery Art by Rachel Crisp

All it takes is a needle and some thread to make something unexpectedly beautiful. Self-taught artist Rachel Crisp uses her embroidery practice (Blue Sun Threads) to make discoveries of ancient creatures that roamed the Earth thousands of years ago. Each of her embroidery hoops features a pristine dinosaur fossil nestled in a mossy landscape.

Based in North Carolina, Crisp finds ideas for her unique pieces by taking a look at her own environment. “I'm primarily inspired by the beauty of the natural world, so I like to include natural textures in my pieces as a way to bring the outdoors inside,” Crisp explains to My Modern Met. By using different knots and stitching techniques, she is able to render fuzzy moss, leafy grass, and even small blooms poking through the numerous green plants.

Crisp uses these verdant landscapes as the backdrop for a variety of dinosaur fossils. It highlights and softens the striking appearance of the large white skulls. “Animal bones and fossils are something that have always interested me, so it seemed right to use that as inspiration,” she continues. “Mostly I like to imagine each piece I make as its own little miniature world whether it's relaxing by the ocean, walking in the forest, or staring up at the clouds.”

Artist Rachel Crisp (aka Blue Sun Threads) creates exquisite embroidery art of ancient dinosaur fossils.

Fossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel CrispFossil Embroidery Art by Rachel Crisp

