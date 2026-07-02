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Artist Paints “Glitches” Into Surreal Candy-Colored Landscapes With Giant Dandelions and Floating Cacti

By Sara Barnes on July 2, 2026
Landscape Painting With Jagged Colorful Glitches by Alexis Mata

“The Sky Is Falling”

Artist Alexis Mata was walking between the trees and mountains in Tepoztlán, Mexico, as dandelions drifted across his vision. Their existence fascinated him; the way they moved so freely, the seeds taking hold and pollinating new places. “In that instant,” he explains, “I experienced a strange sensation, as if I were standing on another planet, in another time, confronted with an entirely new landscape.”

The dandelion epiphany is what led to Mata’s exhibition titled Lost Landing, now on view at Thinkspace Projects in Los Angeles. The show is imagined as a journey into places unknown. Vegetation, at once both familiar and foreign to us, is dotted across landscapes replete with cliffs and valleys, as well as long streaks of pixelated color that read like digital image glitches.

Landing functions as a metaphor for discovery,” Mata says, “but also for reconnecting with the creative impulse and with the capacity for wonder.” The dandelion, seen in many of the works throughout the show, symbolizes expansion and transformation. Like the way that the seeds floated for Mata, ideas float through the air until someone catches them and builds on them. “There is something deeply poetic in the act of holding a dandelion suspended in the wind, making a wish, and allowing that wish to become reality.”

Dandelions are humbly powerful; they have the ability to pollinate, helping support an ecosystem. But they are also fragile. They can be crushed or float into places untenable for their growth. With Lost Landing, Mata chooses to see them as taking root and, despite their fragility, to create something entirely new. His long, gestural paint strokes are in constant motion, moving both the forms in the composition and our eyes across the canvas.

“The exhibition ultimately proposes a space where forms seem to mutate, drift, and slowly colonize their surroundings,” Mata shares. “Each piece functions as the trace of an unknown landscape, a fragment of an expanding world where ideas disperse, float, and find new ways to grow.”

Lost Landing is on view at Thinkspace Projects through July 3, 2026.

Artist Alexis Mata was walking between the trees and mountains in Tepoztlán, Mexico, as dandelions drifted across his vision.

Painting of Dandelions and Cactus by Alexis Mata

“Lost Landing”

Their existence fascinated him; the way they moved so freely, the seeds taking hold and pollinating new places.

Landscape Painting With Jagged Colorful Glitches by Alexis Mata

“Garden Of Crystals And Dandelions”

“In that instant,” he explains, “I experienced a strange sensation, as if I were standing on another planet, in another time, confronted with an entirely new landscape.”

Landscape Painting With Jagged Colorful Glitches by Alexis Mata

“The Cactus And Dandelion Mirror”

The dandelion epiphany is what led to Mata’s exhibition titled Lost Landing, now on view at Thinkspace Projects in Los Angeles.

Landscape Painting With Jagged Colorful Glitches by Alexis Mata

“The Red And Blue Sunset”

The show is imagined as a journey into places unknown.

Landscape Painting With Jagged Colorful Glitches by Alexis Mata

“La Noche De Los Cactus Voladores”

Vegetation, at once both familiar and foreign to us, is dotted across landscapes replete with cliffs and valleys, as well as long streaks of pixelated color that read like digital image glitches.

Landscape Painting With Jagged Colorful Glitches by Alexis Mata

“Purple Night”

Matas also adds the “glitchy” effect to surreal still lifes.

Two Birds Perched on Bouquet With Jagged Colorful Glitches by Alexis Mata

“Crows In The Cave”

Landscape Painting With Jagged Colorful Glitches by Alexis Mata

“Cactus From The World Of Delight”

Exhibition Information:
Alexis Mata
Lost Landing
June 6, 2026–July 3, 2026
Thinkspace Projects
4217 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016, U.S.A.

Alexis Mata: Website | Instagram
Thinkspace Projects: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Thinkspace Projects. 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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