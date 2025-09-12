Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Splendorous Oil Paintings Evoke the Transcendent Joy of Being Immersed in Nature

By Emma Taggart on September 12, 2025
Sun Sundry Beguiles Wild Exhibition by John McAllister

“ablaze rapt chorus beaming,” 2025

Featuring lush foliage, hazy sunsets, and tranquil blue waters, John McAllister’s colorful oil paintings evoke the essence of an endless summer day. He finds inspiration while biking through the woods near his hometown of Florence, Massachusetts, but he doesn’t just paint what he sees. Instead, he transforms those everyday moments into dreamlike scenes, using electric colors and glowing light to capture the pure joy of being out in nature.

McAllister often compares looking at nature to watching a play through a proscenium arch—the frame around a theater stage. At first, it presents the beauty of the scene, but then it draws him inward, becoming what he calls a “portal into your own interior.” McAllister never takes photos while he’s outdoors. Instead, he returns to his studio to paint the feeling of being immersed in the landscapes. His work draws on the traditions of Impressionism and Fauvism, with clear echoes of Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, and Pierre Bonnard.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is ablaze rapt chorus beaming (2025), a massive 9-foot by 14-foot canvas glowing with bright yellow light. At the center, a half-crescent sun sits above the horizon, sending ripples of color across the scene, while foliage in shades of lavender, mint, and deep green surrounds the composition. The result is a flood of hues and light that turns the landscape into a dreamy, almost otherworldly environment.

Seven of McAllister’s paintings are now on display at his exhibition, titled sun sundry beguiles wild, at James Fuentes Gallery in New York. Head there to admire his beautiful canvases up close until October 4, 2025. But if you can’t make it to New York, you can browse more of McAllister’s work on Instagram.

Featuring lush foliage, hazy sunsets, and tranquil blue waters, John McAllister’s colorful oil paintings evoke the essence of an endless summer day.

Sun Sundry Beguiles Wild Exhibition by John McAllister

“hued haughty rapt bawdy,” 2025

His stunning paintings are now on display at his exhibition, titled sun sundry beguiles wild, at James Fuentes Gallery in New York.

Sun Sundry Beguiles Wild Exhibition by John McAllister

“enchants abound ring out resound,” 2025

Featuring electric colors and light, each dreamlike scene captures the pure joy of being out in nature.

Sun Sundry Beguiles Wild Exhibition by John McAllister

“vaunting haunting jaunts go romping,” 2025

Sun Sundry Beguiles Wild Exhibition by John McAllister

“teaming serene dazzled dreamy,” 2025

Sun Sundry Beguiles Wild Exhibition by John McAllister

“sometimes splendor sound,” 2025

Sun Sundry Beguiles Wild Exhibition by John McAllister

“flourish flaunt havens,” 2025

Exhibition Information:
John McAllister
sun sundry beguiles wild
September 5–October 4, 2025
James Fuentes
52 White St, New York, NY 10013, U.S.A.

John McAllister: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by John McAllister.

Related Articles:

Delightful Oil Paintings Highlight the Dreamy Colors and Textures of Nature

Glorious Explosions of Color Capture the Beautiful Symphony of Nature in Oil Paintings

Stunning Oil Paintings That Look Like Aerial Views of Western Landscapes

Artist “Travels” To Scotland’s Isle of Skye in a Luminous Landscape Oil Painting

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fantastical Paintings Imagine an Alternate Universe Overrun by Robots and Donuts
Artist Celebrates the Timelessness of Nature Through Animal Deities
Dreamy ‘Fluid Impressionism’ Paintings Imagine the Natural World in Flowing Beauty
Playful Exhibition Showcases the Secret (and Mischievous) Lives of Pets
Abstract Painter Creates Colorful Works Inspired by the Beauty of Stained Glass
Oil Paintings Capture Bright Colors and Ornate Patterns of Traditional Mexican Garments

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Oil Paintings Explore the Childhood Experience of Going Back to School
Artist Looks Inward To Create Mind-Bending Paintings That Explore Mental Health [Interview]
Dreamy Ethereal Paintings Come to Life With Reflective Gold Leaf
Dreamy Cloud Paintings Capture the Delicate Beauty of Changing Skies Within Vintage Frames
Artist Draws From Mexican Pictorial Traditions to Explore His Inner Life Through Self Portraits [Interview]
Artist Draws From South Asian Traditions To Create Layered Narratives With Spiritual Significance

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.