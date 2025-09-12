Splendorous Oil Paintings Evoke the Transcendent Joy of Being Immersed in Nature

Featuring lush foliage, hazy sunsets, and tranquil blue waters, John McAllister’s colorful oil paintings evoke the essence of an endless summer day. He finds inspiration while biking through the woods near his hometown of Florence, Massachusetts, but he doesn’t just paint what he sees. Instead, he transforms those everyday moments into dreamlike scenes, using electric colors and glowing light to capture the pure joy of being out in nature.

McAllister often compares looking at nature to watching a play through a proscenium arch—the frame around a theater stage. At first, it presents the beauty of the scene, but then it draws him inward, becoming what he calls a “portal into your own interior.” McAllister never takes photos while he’s outdoors. Instead, he returns to his studio to paint the feeling of being immersed in the landscapes. His work draws on the traditions of Impressionism and Fauvism, with clear echoes of Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, and Pierre Bonnard.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is ablaze rapt chorus beaming (2025), a massive 9-foot by 14-foot canvas glowing with bright yellow light. At the center, a half-crescent sun sits above the horizon, sending ripples of color across the scene, while foliage in shades of lavender, mint, and deep green surrounds the composition. The result is a flood of hues and light that turns the landscape into a dreamy, almost otherworldly environment.

Seven of McAllister’s paintings are now on display at his exhibition, titled sun sundry beguiles wild, at James Fuentes Gallery in New York. Head there to admire his beautiful canvases up close until October 4, 2025. But if you can’t make it to New York, you can browse more of McAllister’s work on Instagram.

Exhibition Information :

John McAllister

sun sundry beguiles wild

September 5–October 4, 2025

James Fuentes

52 White St, New York, NY 10013, U.S.A.

John McAllister: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by John McAllister.