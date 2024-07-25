Home / Art / Street Art

Italian Street Artist Has Been Painting Colorful, Positive Art for Over 15 Years

By Jessica Stewart on July 25, 2024

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

Whether painting in Hong Kong, Belfast, or her native Rome, street artist Alice Pasquini has the unique ability to capture the public's imagination. For over 15 years, she has been creating colorful artwork around the globe. Often focusing on the small moments of life, her public art is a positive beacon of hope that is much needed today.

From a young girl snuggling her cat to a couple looking dreamily out a window, her work—whether big or small—encourages viewers to put themselves into the scene. Since becoming a mother, her work has also become more whimsical, often featuring children in a playful and hopeful manner.

But it's not only her subject matter that's evolved. Pasquini notes that while her initial forays into street art were motivated by personal desires, it's now evolved into something much bigger.

“As I grew and my passion became my work, what has endured is the initial spirit and romanticism of giving back to the community by painting walls that have meaning, whether that be border walls, prison walls, or the walls of reception centers,” she tells My Modern Met.

By using her artistic talents to help others, she's repeatedly proven that art can effectively create change. This is exemplified by her role in creating a street art festival that has revitalized a small village in central Italy. Efforts like these have helped her achieve one of Italy's highest honors. This year, she was named a Knight of the Italian Republic in a ceremony led by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

As she continues to create, she hopes that her work will keep bringing people joy and make them think. “Art is not just about beauty but also serves as a social language, and street art, in particular, can be an antidote to marginalization. This helps to humanize the city. For me, each wall tells a story, often of exclusion but more frequently of redemption.”

Italian artist Alice Pasquini has been creating public art for over 15 years.

Alice Pasquini Painting

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

Often focusing on the small moments of life, her public art is a positive beacon that is much needed today.

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

Her work has continued to evolve, and she often takes on projects that give back to the community.

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

Alice Pasquini Mural Art

For her efforts, she was awarded Italy's highest honor and named a Knight of the Republic in June.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alice Pasquini (@alicepasquini)

Alice Pasquini: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Alice Pasquini.

Related Articles:

Wonderfully Whimsical Street Art by Alice Pasquini

Colorful Mural in Italy Celebrates 20th Century Poet Alfonso Gatto

Street Art Is Used to Bring Life to This Small Depopulated Italian Village

Artist Recreates Gritty Details of Abandoned Buildings as a Rundown Dollhouse

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

French Artist JR Carries the Olympic Flame Through the Louvre
Artist Uses Power Washer To Transform Concrete Driveways Into Brilliant Works of Art
Street Art Festival Breathes New Life Into Semi-Abandoned Italian Town
Street Artists Transform a Scottish City Into an Open-Air Art Gallery
Artist’s Ephemeral Earth Murals Turn Floating Ice and Desolate Deserts Into Masterpieces
Blind Artist Creates Vibrant Mural Celebrating the Power of Music

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Chalk Artist Transforms City Streets With Charming Interactive Drawings
World’s Largest Collection of Banksy Art on View in London
New Banksy Mural in London Brings a Pruned Tree Back to Life With Green Paint
Artist Transforms Home With Giant Zentangle Mural of a Lion
“Lost” Banksy Mural is Restored and Placed for Auction
UK’s Most Significant Street Art Will Be Digitized Over the Next Three Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.