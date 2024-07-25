Italian Street Artist Has Been Painting Colorful, Positive Art for Over 15 Years

Whether painting in Hong Kong, Belfast, or her native Rome, street artist Alice Pasquini has the unique ability to capture the public's imagination. For over 15 years, she has been creating colorful artwork around the globe. Often focusing on the small moments of life, her public art is a positive beacon of hope that is much needed today.

From a young girl snuggling her cat to a couple looking dreamily out a window, her work—whether big or small—encourages viewers to put themselves into the scene. Since becoming a mother, her work has also become more whimsical, often featuring children in a playful and hopeful manner.

But it's not only her subject matter that's evolved. Pasquini notes that while her initial forays into street art were motivated by personal desires, it's now evolved into something much bigger.

“As I grew and my passion became my work, what has endured is the initial spirit and romanticism of giving back to the community by painting walls that have meaning, whether that be border walls, prison walls, or the walls of reception centers,” she tells My Modern Met.

By using her artistic talents to help others, she's repeatedly proven that art can effectively create change. This is exemplified by her role in creating a street art festival that has revitalized a small village in central Italy. Efforts like these have helped her achieve one of Italy's highest honors. This year, she was named a Knight of the Italian Republic in a ceremony led by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

As she continues to create, she hopes that her work will keep bringing people joy and make them think. “Art is not just about beauty but also serves as a social language, and street art, in particular, can be an antidote to marginalization. This helps to humanize the city. For me, each wall tells a story, often of exclusion but more frequently of redemption.”

Italian artist Alice Pasquini has been creating public art for over 15 years.

Often focusing on the small moments of life, her public art is a positive beacon that is much needed today.

Her work has continued to evolve, and she often takes on projects that give back to the community.

For her efforts, she was awarded Italy's highest honor and named a Knight of the Republic in June.

