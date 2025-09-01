Artist Celebrates Pueblo Architecture in Minimalist, Color-Blocked Paintings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alvin Gill-Tapia (@gilltapia)

There’s plenty to see in New Mexico, whether it be sprawling desert vistas or dramatic mountain ranges. Aside from its stunning national parks, though, the state is also home to one of the world’s most distinct architectural traditions: the Pueblo style, which dates as far back as 1150 C.E. These buildings primarily feature adobe bricks, resulting in red, earthy facades and textures. They also happen to be at the heart of Alvin Gill-Tapia’s creative practice.

For years, the New Mexican artist has paid homage to the Southwest’s singular landscape and the various structures that populate it. Much like an adobe house, Gill-Tapia’s paintings are both austere and warm, thanks to their bold color blocking and minimalist compositions. It’s clear that Gill-Tapia is less concerned with meticulously reproducing architectural details than with capturing their mood. Each painting echoes New Mexico’s clear, boundless skies; the vibrancy and sharp geometry of adobe bricks; and the desert’s deep shadows and stark light. Too much information would simply distract from the beauty of these buildings.

“Gill-Tapia’s process often includes a simplification or reduction of architecture to highlight the main elements,” the artist’s biography reads. “This minimalization is a direct reflection of a balanced and quiet life lived in Santa Fe.”

Recently, Gill-Tapia has been enhancing his paintings with iridescent features. Summer at St. Francis, for instance, incorporates gold and copper leaf, catching the light as if actually baking under the desert sun. Full Moon Over Taos Pueblo also showcases golden finishes, but exploits them to a different effect. Here, Gill-Tapia forgoes the relentless sun and instead leans into a magical evening scene. Several Pueblo-style homes sit against a dark-blue sky, a silver moon peeking out from the right side of the canvas. The cobalt hues mute the gold and copper leaf slightly, making them appear cooler and, thus, more appropriate beneath the moonlight.

Such works were the focus of Gilded Structures, a solo exhibition staged at Manitou Galleries in Santa Fe last fall. Across the gallery space, Gill-Tapia’s paintings seemed to dazzle, beckoning the viewer to come closer and witness the contrast between shiny and matte elements. These sparkly focal points also hint at the sacredness of the landscape, one that Gill-Tapia and his ancestors have lived in for generations. In fact, Gill-Tapia currently resides in a home built by his family.

“Gill-Tapia paints with a devoted intention to honor the historical and significant structures that define the enchanting landscape of the Southwest,” his biography continues. “Beyond their initial spiritual intentions, these buildings provide the local residents with a place for coming together as a community.”

For years, New Mexico-based artist Alvin Gill-Tapia has created dramatic, color-blocked paintings of Pueblo homes.

Architectural details are simplified and reduced in an effort to highlight the essential beauty of each adobe structure.

Gill-Tapia also incorporates gold and copper leaf in his paintings, creating the illusion of the desert sun shining down.

