Enchanting Paintings Decorated With Resplendent Gold Details

There is something intrinsically magical about a painting filled with gold details. Scotland-based artist Stephanie Rew uses this approach in her creative practice, combining resplendent metallic with graceful female figures dressed in elaborate costumes. The combination of gold and ornate patterns elevates each canvas into a celebration of clothing, light, and drama.

While each of Rew's paintings features at least one female figure, their identity is not the focus. Instead, the viewer is meant to look at their theatrical dresses, which sets the tone of the piece. “Pattern, color, and texture of textiles and costume are intrinsic to my work, giving the painting a tactile and dramatic element, placing the model in a timeless era,” Rew explains. “Recently, I have been incorporating gold leaf into my work, exploring the relationship between the decorative reflective gold leaf surface and a fully rendered oil painting.”

From full-skirted ballgowns to sleeveless frocks, each of these garments is decorated with intricate details. These patterns—which are usually rendered in gold—connect the clothing with the metallic background. “I am influenced by the baroque style of oil painting and utilize a combination of Old Masters techniques with my own,” Rew adds. “I enjoy bringing classical techniques into the present day. It ground me as an artist to look back in time and learn.”

