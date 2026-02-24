How U.S. Figure Skater Alysa Liu Won Olympic Gold Her Way and Inspired a New Generation of Skaters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Earl (@danielleearlphotography)

The last minute of Alysa Liu’s Olympic gold-winning skate is a perfect encapsulation of the athlete’s journey. Skating to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park,” the final moments of the four-minute performance blended artistry and technical ability, with the 20-year-old Liu looking like she’s having the time of her life. Winning, to her, was just being out on the ice and having a stage to share her skating. It was joy personified. “I’m really grateful that I got the chance to showcase my art and my ideas,” she said after winning. The magical skate was made even better with it being the first U.S. women’s figure skating Olympic gold medal in 24 years.

Liu’s story, of how she began skating, retired, and ultimately came back as a champion, shows how it’s possible to achieve success on your own terms—even in a system as rigid as figure skating. Her career began at age 5 when her father, Arthur Liu, put her on the ice. He was extremely involved in her training and recognized her talent early on. “I spared no money, no time,” he said in an interview with 60 Minutes. “I just saw the talent.” This meant that Liu had an “abnormal” childhood, skating every day at 13 and 14 years old.

The early dedication to skating paid off. Liu became the youngest U.S. women’s champion at age 13 and competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing at 16, where she placed 6th overall. But shortly after the Olympics, Liu announced her retirement. Most of her life, up to that point, had been skating. She wanted to live one that didn’t include practice or competitions. And for two years, that’s exactly what Liu did.

During her skating hiatus, Liu hung out with her friends and enrolled in school at UCLA. She hiked to Mount Everest Base Camp. But while on a skiing trip, she felt that same rush she’d get when she would skate. Afterward, Liu dug out her skates from the closet and went to a skating rink and landed a triple jump, as if no time had passed. It inspired her to go back to skating—but this time, things would be different.

Liu contacted her old coaches to take her back. Initially, they were hesitant. After two hours of conversation, they decided to work together again. Now, however, Liu would have a say in everything, from choreography to costuming to music selection. Skating would be one thing in her life, but not her whole life. The resulting Olympic gold free skate, as an example, was a program that was uniquely hers; she was at ease and couldn’t stop smiling when performing it.

“Alysa is different,” remarked Phillip DiGuglielmo, who coaches Liu with Massimo Scali. “We know she wasn’t here to win a medal. She was here to skate and to enjoy it.”

Liu’s winning skate, a career best, is inspiring beyond the ice. It shows what can happen when you approach something from a place of joy and focus on being your authentic self. At the same time, she refused to compromise on taking care of herself, prioritizing her mental health and well-being. Liu has undoubtedly inspired other skaters and people around the world by proving that success can come from doing things your way.

Alysa Liu won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics. She’s the first woman from the U.S. to win gold in 24 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

Liu won her own way. After retiring from figure skating at age 16, she returned two years later on her own terms. She had complete control over her choreography, music, and outfit, while prioritizing her mental health and well-being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports)

Liu’s winning skate, a career best, is inspiring beyond the ice. It shows what can happen when you approach something from a place of joy and focus on being your authentic self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOGETHXR (@togethxr)

Watch Liu’s full routine here:

Learn more about her comeback in this 60 Minutes segment featuring Liu, her father, and her coaches.

Related Articles :

Flavor Flav Makes Jordan Chiles a Bronze Medal Clock After She Is Told To Return Her Olympics Medal

Escaped Wolfdog Crashes Winter Olympics Ski Race and Steals the Show

Watch a Japanese Olympic Skier Glide Backward Over the Finish Line and Still Win His Event

Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot