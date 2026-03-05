Home / Sports

Artists Celebrate Olympic Champion Alysa Liu With Creative Tributes

By Emma Taggart on March 5, 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gustavo Zermeño Jr (@gz.jr)

Olympic gold-medal figure skater Alysa Liu is an icon—but not just because she became the first U.S. athlete in 24 years to win the top spot on the podium. She’s also proof that staying true to yourself and bringing joy to everything you do is a recipe for success. Her story has inspired millions, prompting artists around the world to create tribute works in her honor.

Liu began skating as a child, and it was evident she had innate talent. She underwent rigorous training and competitions, including at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at age 16. After taking a two-year break to prioritize her mental health and live life beyond the skating rink, she decided to return to the sport.

When she eventually returned to the ice, however, she approached skating differently. This time, Liu viewed it as a way to share her art and had a say in every aspect of her program—down to costuming, choreography, and music selection. By the time she made it to this year’s games in Italy, she was competing on her own terms, with new confidence and passion. And it showed; her incredible performance captivated audiences and ultimately earned her the gold medal.

Artists around the world have taken to their sketchbooks, iPads, and canvases to create portraits of Liu that capture her joyful energy. One artist, Gustavo Zermeño Jr., even painted an incredible mural of the skater in Gardena, California. “After seeing [Liu] win gold and hearing her amazing story I felt inspired to paint this piece,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Since she’s from the Bay I wanted to create something that was a little hood but also had a softness to it similar to her personality. It’s so dope to see good genuine people win, she deserves all the flowers.”

Similarly, an artist known as koukokei on Instagram felt inspired to create her own illustration of Liu. “The joy Alysa Liu radiated took me back to 2016 when I enjoyed watching figure skating,” she revealed. “Also it’s very comforting to see that a professional athlete returned from a hiatus on her own terms and did such a spectacular comeback!”

Check out some of our favorite creative tributes to the incredible Liu below.

Olympic gold-winning figure skater Alysa Liu has inspired many creatives to create tribute art in her honor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by izzy cremins (@izartzy_)

She’s also proof that staying true to yourself and bringing joy to everything you do can take you all the way to the top.

Each unique artwork captures the radiant energy Liu is known for.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by semoyed (@semoyed)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilly Sundsbak (@illuslills)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dolly (@btschickennugget)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kira! (@koukokei)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Tarr (@olivi.a.t)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by drawsdan (@drawsdan_art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by vera (@verazpberry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jeruk (@itsjerukkk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mara (@maronen.art)

Related Articles:

How U.S. Figure Skater Alysa Liu Won Olympic Gold Her Way and Inspired a New Generation of Skaters

Ice Skating Cameraman Uses Former Figure Skating Experience To Capture the Sport Like No Other

Barbie Releases Kristi Yamaguchi Doll Honoring the Iconic Olympic Figure Skater

Tara Lipinski Shares Adorable Photos of Her Baby Dressed Up as Her at the 1998 Olympics

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Urban Landscapes and Plant Life Unite in New York Botanical Garden’s Orchid Show
Artists Around the World Are Creating Heartfelt Tributes to Baby Monkey Punch
Ice Skating Cameraman Uses Former Figure Skating Experience To Capture the Sport Like No Other
Art Basel Announces a Line-Up of World-Renowned Galleries for Its Flagship Edition This Summer
U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Gets Invite From Rapper Flavor Flav Promising Celebratory Party and Parade
Soccer Player Rushes to Aid and Perform CPR on Seagull Hit by Ball Mid-Game in Istanbul

More on My Modern Met

Massive Land Murals Portray Portraiture on the Frigid Canadian Landscape
How U.S. Figure Skater Alysa Liu Won Olympic Gold Her Way and Inspired a New Generation of Skaters
Jack Hughes Dreamt of His Game-Winning Hockey Goal Before Clinching USA’s Olympic Gold Medal
Escaped Wolfdog Crashes Winter Olympics Ski Race and Steals the Show
Watch a Japanese Olympic Skier Glide Backward Over the Finish Line and Still Win His Event
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Honors Olympian After Being Disqualified for His Helmet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.