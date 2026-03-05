Artists Celebrate Olympic Champion Alysa Liu With Creative Tributes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gustavo Zermeño Jr (@gz.jr)

Olympic gold-medal figure skater Alysa Liu is an icon—but not just because she became the first U.S. athlete in 24 years to win the top spot on the podium. She’s also proof that staying true to yourself and bringing joy to everything you do is a recipe for success. Her story has inspired millions, prompting artists around the world to create tribute works in her honor.

Liu began skating as a child, and it was evident she had innate talent. She underwent rigorous training and competitions, including at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at age 16. After taking a two-year break to prioritize her mental health and live life beyond the skating rink, she decided to return to the sport.

When she eventually returned to the ice, however, she approached skating differently. This time, Liu viewed it as a way to share her art and had a say in every aspect of her program—down to costuming, choreography, and music selection. By the time she made it to this year’s games in Italy, she was competing on her own terms, with new confidence and passion. And it showed; her incredible performance captivated audiences and ultimately earned her the gold medal.

Artists around the world have taken to their sketchbooks, iPads, and canvases to create portraits of Liu that capture her joyful energy. One artist, Gustavo Zermeño Jr., even painted an incredible mural of the skater in Gardena, California. “After seeing [Liu] win gold and hearing her amazing story I felt inspired to paint this piece,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Since she’s from the Bay I wanted to create something that was a little hood but also had a softness to it similar to her personality. It’s so dope to see good genuine people win, she deserves all the flowers.”

Similarly, an artist known as koukokei on Instagram felt inspired to create her own illustration of Liu. “The joy Alysa Liu radiated took me back to 2016 when I enjoyed watching figure skating,” she revealed. “Also it’s very comforting to see that a professional athlete returned from a hiatus on her own terms and did such a spectacular comeback!”

Check out some of our favorite creative tributes to the incredible Liu below.

Olympic gold-winning figure skater Alysa Liu has inspired many creatives to create tribute art in her honor.

She’s also proof that staying true to yourself and bringing joy to everything you do can take you all the way to the top.

Each unique artwork captures the radiant energy Liu is known for.

