Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot

By Regina Sienra on February 11, 2026

Plushies are a common sight in ice skating competitions. Fans often bring them to the arena and throw them onto the ice as a tribute to their favorite ice skaters after a great routine. But rather than wait around for a tribute, Team Poland’s ice skating team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games brought a plushie all the way from home, turning it into an adorable member of their troupe. On top of being a unique nod to Polish culture and food, these plushies have an inspiring backstory.

The plushie, known as Pieroguszki, or “Little Pierogi,” was first seen in the arms of ice skater Magdalena Tascher. Joining Poland on its first-ever team skating competition at the Olympics, the toy caught the eye of viewers during Poland’s appearances at Kiss and Cry—the area where ice skaters await their results and the cameras capture their reactions. Although the Polish team finished in the 10th position out of 10, Tascher was seen holding and waving Pieroguszki up in the air to cheer for her teammates.

Luft, the workshop that crafts the adorable plush pierogis, thanked the ice skating Olympic team for bringing Pieroguszka along with them. “You have no idea (but you can guess) how moved and grateful we are, along with our entire pierogi team, to see Pieroguszka make it to the Olympics and win so many hearts around the world,” the Luft team wrote on Instagram.

The adorable pierogi plushie has been making waves at the Olympic Games, sending thousands of new fans scrambling for them. However, these are not your regular store-bought plushies. The Katowice-based organization runs craft workshops for people with disabilities, where they sew different kinds of Pieroguszki. “A large part of our team has been employed in our Cooperative for a decade now,” Luft says.

As of writing, all the Pieroguszki are sold out on Luft’s website, but they have promised to ramp up production to meet demand. “Unfortunately, due to illness, we had to suspend work at our workshops for a few days,” they wrote, “but as soon as we are back in business, we will rush to replenish our stock and provide information to all interested parties!” The company describes  itself as a pro-social arts and crafts shop that focuses on quality, not quantity, so it may take a while given the now-viral status of the plushies.

As for the Olympic pierogi plushie, the Polish ice skating team is now searching for a name, and have asked people on Instagram for their help. All the while, they are also trying to get the little pierogi in the hands of a fellow unlikely Olympic icon: Snoop Dogg.

To stay up to date with the Polish ice skating team, follow them on Instagram. And if you want your own Pieroguszki, make sure to keep your eyes peeled on Luft’s website.

