Home / Sports

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Gets Invite From Rapper Flavor Flav Promising Celebratory Party and Parade

By Emma Taggart on February 26, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

Rapper Flavor Flav is known for championing women’s sports, and now, the hype man is offering to throw a party for the U.S. women’s hockey team after their 2026 Winter Olympics victory. The invitation to celebrate the team’s gold medal in Las Vegas came after the athletes publicly declined an invitation to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a spokesperson for USA Hockey said. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Flav is a proud father of four daughters and believes women and girls deserve greater opportunities, visibility, and support in the sports world. In 2024, he celebrated the U.S. women’s water polo team in Las Vegas after helping fund their journey to Paris. Now, he’s offering to throw a party to celebrate the U.S. women’s hockey team.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas,” Flav wrote on social media on Monday, February 23. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times.” He added, “I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

But the plans don’t stop there. Flav now also wants to put on a parade to celebrate all female Olympians and Paralympians who won medals at this year’s Games. “I’m going to give them a parade, they’re definitely going to have a parade,” he said in an interview. “And then also, I’m going to see what type of entertainment that I can put together.”

The Public Enemy founding member added, “This is really for all athletes that’s out there, busting their butt and doing a good job to make [the] United States look good.” He added that he’d like to see more men championing and backing their fellow athletes. “I want [the men] to be here, I want them to come out so they can help support their fellow women athletes.”

The U.S. women’s hockey team have already accepted Flav’s generous invite, and the celebrations are planned to take place between July 16-19.

Rapper Flavor Flav is known for championing women’s sports, and now, the hype man is offering to throw a party and parade for the U.S. women’s hockey team after their 2026 Winter Olympics victory.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yahoo Sports (@yahoosports)

Flav later extended the invite to all female Olympians and Paralympians who won medals at this year’s Games.

USA Hockey: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Sources: Flavor Flav Invites U.S. Women's Hockey Team to ‘Real Celebration' After They Decline Trump's State of the Union Offer; Flavor Flav expands Olympic celebration, promises parade

Related Articles:

Camouflaged Cameraman Becomes a Fan Favorite at Hockey Tournament

Escaped Wolfdog Crashes Winter Olympics Ski Race and Steals the Show

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Soccer Player Rushes to Aid and Perform CPR on Seagull Hit by Ball Mid-Game in Istanbul
How U.S. Figure Skater Alysa Liu Won Olympic Gold Her Way and Inspired a New Generation of Skaters
Jack Hughes Dreamt of His Game-Winning Hockey Goal Before Clinching USA’s Olympic Gold Medal
Escaped Wolfdog Crashes Winter Olympics Ski Race and Steals the Show
Watch a Japanese Olympic Skier Glide Backward Over the Finish Line and Still Win His Event
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Honors Olympian After Being Disqualified for His Helmet

More on My Modern Met

Athletes Support Ukrainian Olympian After Disqualification for Helmet Featuring Fallen Peers
Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot
Japanese Volleyball Player Dives and Slides Face-First To Apologize After Hitting Courtside Judge
Watch Teams Hilariously Balance or Bail in Tandem Bike Obstacle Course
Free Climber Alex Honnold Successfully Scales 1,667-Foot Tower in Taipei Without Safety Gear
3-Year-Old Boy Becomes the World’s Youngest Chess Player To Earn an Official Rating

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.