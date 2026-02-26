U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Gets Invite From Rapper Flavor Flav Promising Celebratory Party and Parade

Embed from Getty Images

Rapper Flavor Flav is known for championing women’s sports, and now, the hype man is offering to throw a party for the U.S. women’s hockey team after their 2026 Winter Olympics victory. The invitation to celebrate the team’s gold medal in Las Vegas came after the athletes publicly declined an invitation to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a spokesperson for USA Hockey said. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Flav is a proud father of four daughters and believes women and girls deserve greater opportunities, visibility, and support in the sports world. In 2024, he celebrated the U.S. women’s water polo team in Las Vegas after helping fund their journey to Paris. Now, he’s offering to throw a party to celebrate the U.S. women’s hockey team.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas,” Flav wrote on social media on Monday, February 23. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times.” He added, “I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

But the plans don’t stop there. Flav now also wants to put on a parade to celebrate all female Olympians and Paralympians who won medals at this year’s Games. “I’m going to give them a parade, they’re definitely going to have a parade,” he said in an interview. “And then also, I’m going to see what type of entertainment that I can put together.”

The Public Enemy founding member added, “This is really for all athletes that’s out there, busting their butt and doing a good job to make [the] United States look good.” He added that he’d like to see more men championing and backing their fellow athletes. “I want [the men] to be here, I want them to come out so they can help support their fellow women athletes.”

The U.S. women’s hockey team have already accepted Flav’s generous invite, and the celebrations are planned to take place between July 16-19.

Rapper Flavor Flav is known for championing women’s sports, and now, the hype man is offering to throw a party and parade for the U.S. women’s hockey team after their 2026 Winter Olympics victory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahoo Sports (@yahoosports)

Flav later extended the invite to all female Olympians and Paralympians who won medals at this year’s Games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IBSF | Bobsleigh | Skeleton (@ibsfsliding)

USA Hockey: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles :

Camouflaged Cameraman Becomes a Fan Favorite at Hockey Tournament

Escaped Wolfdog Crashes Winter Olympics Ski Race and Steals the Show

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform at the Olympics Closing Ceremony