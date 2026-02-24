Home / Sports

Jack Hughes Dreamt of His Game-Winning Hockey Goal Before Clinching USA’s Olympic Gold Medal

By Eva Baron on February 24, 2026

On February 22, 2026, during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games, Team USA’s men’s hockey team won its first Olympic gold medal since 1980. The win followed an arduous match against Team Canada, which ultimately spilled into overtime at an even score of 1-1. Luckily, after a little less than two minutes of play, Jack Hughes scored the gold-winning goal, clinching a historic victory for the United States.

“This is all about our country. I love the USA. I love my teammates,” Hughes said moments after the Olympic match. “The USA hockey brotherhood is so strong, and we’re so proud to win for our country.”

But, according to his brother Quinn, who is also a member of Team USA, Jack Hughes might have manifested—or even predicted—his golden goal. The night before the game, Quinn revealed that Jack had dreamt about scoring the game’s final goal: “At 12:30, I went over to him and said, ‘You up?’ He said, ‘Yeah, dreaming about scoring the game-winner.’”

“I’m just so proud of [Jack],” Quinn told reporters after the game. “He’s had two shoulder surgeries and he’s so young—he’s only 24. He’s one of the best players in the world, and I’m so glad everyone got to see why today.”

Hughes’ other brother, Luke, echoed the sentiment: “It’s a huge accomplishment for our family, but more importantly, for the country. Bringing home the men’s gold for the first time in 46 years is such an honor. I’m really happy for all of those players on that team.”

Team USA’s women’s hockey team has fared equally well at this year’s Winter Olympics. Like Hughes, Megan Keller scored the golden goal against Canada on February 19, also during overtime. “I’m lost for words,” Keller remarked after the game. “Just the effort and the faith that we kept through this four-year journey is something very special.”

Aside from hockey, Team USA nabbed 12 gold medals across multiple events including freestyle skiing, speed skating, and bobsleigh. Alysa Liu also set records for Team USA, winning the first U.S. Olympic women’s figure skating gold in 24 years. “I feel good, I feel confident and I put it all out there,” the 20-year-old said following her win.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games ran from February 6 to February 22, 2026. The Paralympic Winter Games will begin on March 6 and conclude on March 15, 2026.

According to his brother Quinn, Hughes dreamt about “scoring the game-winner” the night before Team USA’s final match.

