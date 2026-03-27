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19 Soccer-Inspired Exhibits Are Opening in Mexico City During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Regina Sienra on March 27, 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than three months away. This year, the hosting duties will be split between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—the latter becoming the first country to welcome the tournament for a third time. As part of the celebrations surrounding the World Cup, Mexico City, one of three host cities in the country, will welcome 19 soccer-inspired exhibits across its many museums.

The upcoming exhibits make up the Host City Mexico City Cultural Corridor, which features 17 museums and landmarks. The shows spotlight the many facets of soccer and the ways in which the sport touches the lives of people, from inspiring artists across generations to its influence in the worldwide economy.

The Franz Mayer Museum, Mexico City’s leading decorative arts museum, has opened Fútbol. Diseñando una pasión, (Football. Designing a passion), an exhibit about how design, engineering, architecture, and aesthetics have been key to the evolution of soccer and the World Cup. This includes the distinct visual identity of each tournament, as well as national team kits, soccer balls, and memorabilia.

Meanwhile, Jumex Museum will welcome Fútbol y Arte: Esa misma emoción (Football and art: That same emotion). The exhibit gathers contemporary artworks by creatives from around the world, all inspired by soccer. The works on display range from abstract portraits of legendary players to towering installations about the sport as a catalyst for change.

The National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico’s most-visited cultural institution after seeing 5 million guests in 2025, is opening its doors to the work of Annie Leibovitz in June. The iconic American photographer has not only captured soccer through her uniquely trailblazing lens, but she has also taken some of the most memorable shots in the history of the sport, such the viral image of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess on a Louis Vuitton trunk.

Other exhibits are meant to showcase Mexican culture to the 3 million visitors the cities are expecting during the World Cup. The Center for Immersive Arts, for example, will turn into a haven for the surrealist work of Leonora Carrington. Meanwhile, Tamayo Museum is opening a retrospective of groundbreaking artist Rufino Tamayo, and devoting another show about Mexican creatives who reached their peak in the 1980s, when the World Cup was last held in the country.

While some of the exhibits have already opened, others will kick off closer to the World Cup start date on June 11. To stay up to date with these events, visit the Host City Mexico City website.

As part of the World Cup celebrations in Mexico City, 19 soccer-inspired exhibits will open across its many museums.

 

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Una publicación compartida por Museo Jumex (@museojumex)

Jumex Museum will welcome Fútbol y Arte: Esa misma emoción (Football and art: That same emotion), featuring contemporary artworks inspired by the sport.

Mexico City World Cup Host City logo

Photo: ChepeNicoli/Depositphotos

Franz Mayer Museum has opened Fútbol. Diseñando una pasión, (Football. Designing a passion), an exhibit about how design has been key to the evolution of soccer and the World Cup.

Here is a list of participating museums:

FIFA World Cup Mexico City: Website | Instagram | Facebook | X

Source: Corredor Cultural

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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