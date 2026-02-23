Home / Animals / Dogs

Escaped Wolfdog Crashes Winter Olympics Ski Race and Steals the Show

By Emma Taggart on February 23, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

During the women’s cross-country skiing team sprint qualifying race at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, February 18, a surprise last-minute contender stole the spotlight and quickly became a fan favorite: a 2-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog named Nazgul.

The viral clip shows competitors from Croatia and Australia crossing the finish line when the dog suddenly snuck onto the course. The sports-loving pup paused to look toward the cameras before noticing the skiers and instinctively sprinting after them. Nazgul then ran the homestretch before joining the exhausted athletes and a crowd of volunteers and spectators. The Games’ Scan’O’Vision ULTIMATE camera clocked Nazgul as he crossed the finish line, capturing his moment of glory as an official Olympic photo.

One of the competitors, 21-year-old Croatian skier Tena Hadzic, was surprised to encounter the dog on her path. She recalls, “I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating?’” Thankfully, Nazgul didn’t interfere with the athletes’ performance. Still, the mischievous pup wasn’t meant to be outside at all. His owner, Alice Varesco, explained that she had left him safely in his kennel before heading out for the day. Determined not to be left behind, the adventurous wolfdog somehow managed to break free and follow them to the Games.

After friends told her they had spotted Nazgul at the venue, Varesco initially didn’t believe them, since he had never escaped before. But once she looked at the photos, she recognized him instantly by his distinctive fur markings.

“He was probably very frustrated that he couldn’t come with us,” said Varesco. “We normally go with him to see the Cross-Country World Cup. He probably wanted to come with us because he saw us leaving.” She added, “He is stubborn, wild, but also very kind and social. He can socialize really well with people.”

Since his surprise Olympic appearance, Nazgul has captured hearts around the world, and some on social media are even calling for him to be awarded a medal. Who knows, maybe Nazgul’s dash will inspire a brand-new Winter Games just for dogs.

The women’s cross-country team sprint qualifier on February 18 had an unlikely star: Nazgul, a 2-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kai Pfaffenbach (@kai_pfaffenbach)

The viral clip shows competitors from Croatia and Australia crossing the finish line when the dog suddenly snuck onto the course.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A History of Dogs (@ahistoryofdogs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Hanafin (@wolfgirl_maine)

The Games’ Scan’O’Vision ULTIMATE camera clocked Nazgul as he crossed the finish line, capturing his moment of glory as an official Olympic photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NPR (@npr)

The cheeky pup clearly had a lot of fun misbehaving.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ́ (@tanguycarree)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by News4SA – WOAI (@news4sa)

Nazgul captured hearts around the world, and some on social media are even calling for him to be awarded a medal.

Maybe Nazgul’s dash will inspire a brand-new Winter Games just for dogs.

His owner, Alice Varesco, said she’d left him in his kennel, but the determined wolfdog somehow broke free and followed them to the Games.

Sources: Dog’s owners stunned when they spotted their pet on TV — at the Olympics; Owners recount panic after viral wolfdog gatecrashes Olympics race

Related Articles:

Chowder the Bulldog Lives His Best Life by Rolling Around on His Beloved Skateboard

Stray Dog Unintentionally Makes History as First To Cross New Romania-Hungary Border

Dog Watches Tennis Match and Moves Head in Perfect Sync with the Match

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch a Japanese Olympic Skier Glide Backward Over the Finish Line and Still Win His Event
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Honors Olympian After Being Disqualified for His Helmet
Athletes Support Ukrainian Olympian After Disqualification for Helmet Featuring Fallen Peers
Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot
Kauai Animal Shelter Lets You Take Their Dogs on a Field Trip in Paradise
Japanese Volleyball Player Dives and Slides Face-First To Apologize After Hitting Courtside Judge

More on My Modern Met

Watch Teams Hilariously Balance or Bail in Tandem Bike Obstacle Course
Free Climber Alex Honnold Successfully Scales 1,667-Foot Tower in Taipei Without Safety Gear
Innovative Exoskeleton Designed To Help Injured and Disabled Dogs Walk Again
Heartwarming Story of a Dog Who Spent 95 Day in a Shelter and the Boy Who Rescued Him
Man Travels Around NYC With Shelter Dogs on His Back To Help Them Get Adopted
3-Year-Old Boy Becomes the World’s Youngest Chess Player To Earn an Official Rating

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.