Escaped Wolfdog Crashes Winter Olympics Ski Race and Steals the Show

During the women’s cross-country skiing team sprint qualifying race at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, February 18, a surprise last-minute contender stole the spotlight and quickly became a fan favorite: a 2-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog named Nazgul.

The viral clip shows competitors from Croatia and Australia crossing the finish line when the dog suddenly snuck onto the course. The sports-loving pup paused to look toward the cameras before noticing the skiers and instinctively sprinting after them. Nazgul then ran the homestretch before joining the exhausted athletes and a crowd of volunteers and spectators. The Games’ Scan’O’Vision ULTIMATE camera clocked Nazgul as he crossed the finish line, capturing his moment of glory as an official Olympic photo.

One of the competitors, 21-year-old Croatian skier Tena Hadzic, was surprised to encounter the dog on her path. She recalls, “I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating?’” Thankfully, Nazgul didn’t interfere with the athletes’ performance. Still, the mischievous pup wasn’t meant to be outside at all. His owner, Alice Varesco, explained that she had left him safely in his kennel before heading out for the day. Determined not to be left behind, the adventurous wolfdog somehow managed to break free and follow them to the Games.

After friends told her they had spotted Nazgul at the venue, Varesco initially didn’t believe them, since he had never escaped before. But once she looked at the photos, she recognized him instantly by his distinctive fur markings.

“He was probably very frustrated that he couldn’t come with us,” said Varesco. “We normally go with him to see the Cross-Country World Cup. He probably wanted to come with us because he saw us leaving.” She added, “He is stubborn, wild, but also very kind and social. He can socialize really well with people.”

Since his surprise Olympic appearance, Nazgul has captured hearts around the world, and some on social media are even calling for him to be awarded a medal. Who knows, maybe Nazgul’s dash will inspire a brand-new Winter Games just for dogs.

The cheeky pup clearly had a lot of fun misbehaving.

This local Wolfdog joined an Olympic ski event and triggered the finish-line camera. This is Nazgul. He snuck into a cross-country skiing sprint this morning and raced the homestretch with some competitors before being escorted home. 14/10 someone get him a medal pic.twitter.com/BQoerJXX9j — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) February 18, 2026

You might be cool, but you’ll never be as cool as the dog that ran away from home to make a cameo in the Olympics cool pic.twitter.com/MnWdQIk5SQ — Kendra Middleton (@KendraMiddleton) February 18, 2026

Highlight of the day? What I consider the finest photo of Nazgul the cross-country skiing dog in circulation. pic.twitter.com/kwUM63R2Du — Jacob Whitehead (@jwhitey98) February 18, 2026

Maybe Nazgul’s dash will inspire a brand-new Winter Games just for dogs.

DOG ON THE COURSE AT OLYMPIC SKIING. The late entry closes strong at the cross country finish line! pic.twitter.com/o4mO28tXXW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

Nazgul started the day as just another Italian dog. He'll end it as a #WinterOlympics legend. pic.twitter.com/50H3OWpa8q — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

