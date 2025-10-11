Home / Architecture

Amazon Spheres House an Enormous Indoor Garden Reconnecting City Dwellers With Nature

By Jessica Stewart on October 11, 2025

Amazon Inside the Spheres

In what might be one of the most innovative workplace amenities we’ve witnessed, Amazon’s Seattle headquarters is home to an enormous indoor garden housed in three giant globes known as the Spheres. This impressive example of biophilic design reconnects us with nature by bringing staff and visitors into close contact with lush plant life.

The Spheres, which were conceived in 2013 and had their grand opening five years later, are home to a plethora of unique plants that are cared for by Amazon’s horticulturalists. This exceptional urban garden is open to the public two Saturdays a month with a reservation, allowing anyone to enter and marvel at its wonders.

Special highlights of the collection include a spectacular living wall composed of 25,000 plants woven into 4,000 square feet of wall and an imposing rusty fig tree. Known as Rubi after its scientific name (Ficus rubiginosa), the tree was first planted in 1969 in California and made a 1,200-mile journey to the Spheres. Due to its size, the top of one sphere had to be removed while the 49-foot tree was gently lifted inside with a crane.

Home to over 1,000 species of cloud forest plants, horticulturalists work tirelessly to maintain bioversity within the Spheres and rotate plants year-round thanks to a collaboration with a nearby greenhouse.  Species from over 30 countries call the Spheres home, making it an incredible way to experience nature’s diversity in real life.

During his own visit, My Modern Met editor-in-chief and founder Eugene Kim was able to enjoy the space and appreciate its natural beauty. A truly unique feature in our urban fabric, the Spheres is a call to all organizations to incorporate more nature into the fabric of their operations.

Amazon's Seattle headquarters is home to an enormous indoor garden housed in several giant globes known as the Spheres.

Amazon Spheres

Photo courtesy of Amazon and used with permission.

Amazon Spheres

Photo: Eugene Kim

This impressive example of biophilic design reconnects us with nature by bringing staff and visitors into close contact with lush plant life.

Amazon Spheres living wall

Photo: Eugene Kim

Amazon Inside the Spheres

Photo: Eugene Kim

Amazon Inside the Spheres

Photo: Eugene Kim

Amazon Inside the Spheres

Photo: Eugene Kim

The Spheres is home to over 1,000 species of cloud forest plants from 30 different countries.

Amazon Sphere Plants

Photo: Eugene Kim

Amazon Sphere Plants

Photo: Eugene Kim

Amazon Sphere Plants

Photo: Eugene Kim

Amazon Sphere Plants

Photo: Eugene Kim

Hear horticulturalist Ben Eiben speak about the Spheres.

Amazon Spheres: Website 

