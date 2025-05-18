Home / Architecture

Billowing ‘Orb’ Held Together by Over 200,000 Rivets Casts Dramatic Shadow at Google Campus

By Jessica Stewart on May 18, 2025

The Orb by Marc Fornes/THEVERYMANY

Rising nearly 33 feet, The Orb is a centerpiece of Google's Charleston East Campus in Mountain View, California. Created by Marc Fornes of THEVERYMANY, its sculptural design is a beautiful marriage of artistic intent and engineering. The thin aluminum structure, held together by over 217,000 rivets, serves as both a pavilion and a public art installation, blurring the line between art and architecture.

This experiential piece of architecture invites in the public, acting as a place of respite, reflection, and wonder. The 85-foot wide structure roots itself to the plaza, billowing up in winding curves that spark intrigue.

“This system of many parts in ultra-thin aluminum will perform as an icon and a point of engagement for both Google employees and the Mountain View public,” says the designer. “At this prominent intersection where Google campus meets public space, our expressive pavilion establishes an inspiring outdoor room that will draw curiosity and host interactions of many possible kinds—day and night.”

The Orb‘s flowing forms are punctuated by light, thanks to small holes punched into the aluminum. As light filters through, it casts shadows that create a dappled effect, intended to mimic the stars in the night sky. While The Orb is visually pleasing, it's also a feat of engineering, with 6,441 pieces of 3mm aluminum making up a seemingly seamless, self-supporting work of art.

The Google commission is just the latest in a series of high-profile projects for artist-architect Fornes and his THEVERYMANY design studio. Porsche, Louis Vuitton, and Selfridges (in collaboration with Yayoi Kusama), are just some of the brands enchanted by this mix of art and architecture.

Marc Fornes/THEVERYMANY: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marc Fornes/THEVERYMANY.

