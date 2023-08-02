Much like vinyl did a few years ago, cassette tapes seem to be having a resurgence. So what better time to pay tribute to these portable music vessels? Photographer Amy Corson creates portraits of famous musicians with the magnetic black tape within cassette tapes. From rock stars such as John Lennon and George Harrison to country legends like Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, the artist celebrates figures from a wide array of genres.

Corson began her cassette tape project about a decade ago. “I was cleaning out my closet and found a bunch of old cassette tapes,” she tells My Modern Met. “With no way to play them anymore, I wondered if they could be used in another way.”

The very first portrait she did was Bob Dylan. “I picked up a cassette of Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks and pulled out some of the tape,” she recalls. “It reminded me of his curly hair and the rest is history. I spent the entire weekend making a portrait of Dylan using just the cassette tape and some glue.”

She then decided to create portraits of musicians that she admired or has been inspired by, using either a tape from that artist or a blank one. She has since replicated the likeness of various singers, including Bruce Springsteen, Jerry Garcia, and Merle Haggard.

The texture of magnetic tape has turned out to be so versatile, that it can perfectly replicate the fringes on Lynn's and Elton John's outfits, Willie Nelson's signature braids, and Bob Marley's dreadlocks. And when perfectly flat, it works like a sort of ink to capture the shades and contours of each musician.

To Corson, this endeavor has allowed her to grow closer to her passions. “Music, like art, is a powerful force that has the ability to move you, challenge you, and uplift you,” she states. “I love being able to combine both of these things together.”

Amy Corson: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Amy Corson.

