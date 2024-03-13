Clever Social Media Account Matches Top Sport Moments of 2024 So Far With Works of Art

Madonna and Child, by Sassoferrato, 17th century, by @brilewerke pic.twitter.com/5jrpS0auEo
We may be less than 100 days into 2024, but the world of sports has already seen some things that are going straight into the history books. And all the while, an art lover with a keen eye continues to match these moments to fine art pieces, much to the delight of their followers. After its breakthrough in 2023, Art But Make It Sports is stronger than ever, finding uncanny resemblances between two areas that can feel so disconnected at times.
The clever account is run by LJ Rader, who is clearly gifted at pairing a sports photo with art he's seen before. The accuracy in the matches is so unbelievable that many fans have wondered if there is any use of AI involved, but Rader assures there isn't. The speed and brilliance with which he finds visual and thematic pairs is a testament to his deep art knowledge.
Among the 2024 sports moments that have been art-ified is the rise of Caitlin Clark as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I. Rader expertly matched an image of the celebrations to a procession of Queen Elizabeth I. Clark also led Iowa to victory in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. Her Kobe Bryant-inspired picture was then compared to a painting of the Virgin Mary.
At Art But Make It Sports, athletes are not the only ones that inspire comparisons. Rader matched an image of a soccer referee bewilderingly giving two cards at the same time to a Miró painting, while the image of a fan carrying his baby (who looks like he's drinking from a can of beer) was compared to an artwork featuring an infant Jesus drinking wine.
Ultimately, few events sparked as many funny moments as the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl. From Patrick Mahomes' broken helmet to Travis Kelce's Kusama-like shiny outfits, the Kansas City Chiefs games were full of quirky scenes. Still, nothing beats winning the Super Bowl—well, maybe one thing does. Kelce's brother, Jason, starred in a roaring celebration that will live forever in the memories of fans as a modern version of The Feast of Bacchus.
To stay up to date with Art But Make It Sports, follow them on Instagram and Twitter.
After their breakthrough last year, Art But Make It Sports is stronger than ever, finding uncanny resemblances between two areas that can feel so disconnected at times.
We may be less than 100 days into 2024, but the world of sports has already seen some memorable moments.
And all the while, LJ Rader, who runs the account, continues to share spot-on matches between sports photos and art.
Ultimately, few events sparked as many funny moments as the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl.
