Incredible Young Creatives Win World Wildlife Day Art Contest

By Jessica Stewart on March 8, 2024
World Wildlife Day 2024 International Youth Art Contest

Left: Isaac Alvin Lam, 4, Hong Kong. Winner, Traditional art medium and Best of ages 4-6 | Right: Noh Sangeun, 18, Singapore. Winner of Digital art medium

Over 3,000 children from around the world showed off their artistic talent in support of wildlife conservation. The World Wildlife Day International Youth Art Contest is organized every year by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) to honor the world's biodiversity. In this sixth iteration of the contest, children from 141 countries submitted art in line with the theme, “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation.”

The theme aimed to showcase the importance of digital technology to safeguard biodiversity, and as such, many entries featured species that benefit from technology, such as camera traps, and tracking devices. Art from 15 semifinalists were selected by a panel of experts that included last year's winner, Poonyisa Sodsai.

“This was a record-breaking year for global submissions, and the talent displayed in the art pieces is extraordinary,” said Danielle Kessler, U.S. Director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

“The world’s biodiversity is sadly disappearing at alarming rates, and the passionate submissions gathered from around the world reinforce a dedication to wildlife conservation from future generations, which is exactly what the world needs. It is an honor to continue hosting this global contest that provides them with a platform for such expression.”

The contest, which is divided between traditional and digital art, as well as different age groups, named two overall winners. Four-year-old Isaac Alvin Lam won the top prize for traditional art medium thanks to his delightful painting of snakes. Eighteen-year-old Noh Sangeun topped the digital art medium category for his beautiful composition featuring cranes.

“UNDP would like to warmly congratulate Isaac and Noh,” said Midori Paxton, Head of Ecosystems and Biodiversity at the United Nations Development Programme. “Their paintings capture how a young person can be inspired despite the enormity, in a variety of ways, to help protect and conserve species.”

Scroll down to see all the talented finalists, and then visit IFAW's website to learn more about the important work they do to protect our planet's biodiversity.

Here are the talented youth artists who were named finalists of the World Wildlife Day 2024 International Youth Art Contest.

Twelve year old's drawing of an elephant

Jaxon Theodore Rhoads, 12, USA. Traditional art medium finalist, ages 11-14

Teenager's drawing of a pack of wolves

Yanjun Mao, 15, China. Best of ages 15-18

World Wildlife Day 2024 International Youth Art Contest

Panayiota Livitzii, 14, Cyprus. Best of ages 11-14

Teenager's painting of a penguin

Alika von Holdt, 16, South Africa. Traditional art medium finalist, ages 15-18

World Wildlife Day 2024 International Youth Art Contest

Noh Sangeun, 18, Singapore. Winner of Digital art medium

Toddler's painting of snakes

Isaac Alvin Lam, 4, Hong Kong. Winner, Traditional art medium and Best of ages 4-6

Six year old's painting of penguins swimming underwater

Aadhyarudra Arun, 6, Ireland. Traditional art medium finalist, ages 4-6

Over 3,000 children from 141 countries entered the sixth edition of the art competition.

Toddler's painting of a elephant and baby elephant

Ridhaan Agarwal, 4, India. Traditional art medium finalist, ages 4-6

World Wildlife Day 2024 International Youth Art Contest

Kantapat Phanpom, 10, Thailand. Best of ages 7-10

Child's painting of two elephants

Shaurya Mehra, 8, India. Traditional art medium finalist, ages 7-10

Child's award winning drawing of a giraffe

Edré De Jager, 9, South Africa. Traditional art medium finalist, ages 7-10

World Wildlife Day 2024 International Youth Art Contest

Kelly Young, 14, Singapore. Traditional art medium finalist, ages 11-14

Teenager's artistic painting of a gorilla

Ashbert Tashinga Muteiwa, 18, Zimbabwe. Traditional art medium finalist, ages 15-18

Digital drawing of a leopard

Faith Jazel R. Reyes, 16, Philippines. Digital art medium finalist

Digital drawing of a wolf

Petros Koutousis, 17, Cyprus. Digital art medium finalist

International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW): Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via IFAW.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
