Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Makes Plea for Endangered Indigenous Languages With Powerful Chandelier-Like Piece

By Regina Sienra on June 20, 2025
La Manda by Ana Hernandez, made of metal and candles

Details of “La Manda”

There are 68 languages spoken throughout Mexico; most of them are Indigenous. Many of these languages are now endangered, as few speakers of them continue to age and there are scarce resources to teach them to new generations. Aware that each language contains a world of its own, artist Ana Hernández is making a plea for their survival with a touching piece titled La Manda.

In Mexican culture, particularly in the Catholic circles, a manda is an act of faith. A person in need vows to fulfill a promise—whether it's making a pilgrimage, performing an act of service, or sacrificing an offering. In Hernández's manda, the artist prays for these languages; for the memory of those gone extinct, for the endurance of those spoken today, and the perseverance of those that will continue to be spoken for generations to come.

La Manda, which made its debut at Zona Maco 2025, is made up of two metal spirals that hang from a chain attached to the ceiling, evoking a chandelier. In these metallic swirls, the artist has engraved a manifest regarding these endangered languages in Zapotec—a family of languages spoken mostly in the state of Oaxaca, where Hernández hails from. In the snail-like structure, the artist asks questions such as: Who took my language away?; How many have lost their language?; and What road is there for us if we don't have a language?; before ending with a hopeful statement—My language didn't die with my grandmother. It is only asleep.

From these metal “ribbons,” 68 yellow-orange candles decorated with tiny seashells—one for each language—hang by their wicks. The shell motif plays a key role in the piece due to its multiple meanings. In ancient Aztec codes, the spoken word was depicted as speech bubbles with a coiled end, becoming a symbol of communication. For Hernández, the swirls in the shell also depicts an infinite labyrinth, imagining an endless path for these languages.

The candles also carry a message of community, a key part in making these languages thrive. The candles pay tribute to the “labrada de cera” (sculpting of wax), a local ritual in which people gather to make the candles to be used for different celebrations. The use of naturally sourced materials, such as bee wax, sea shells, and thread from organic fibers, also speaks to the vulnerability of the natural world—and how it's not just languages that are at stake.

“The being is constructed from language; by losing the worlds contained in each word, constitutive elements of peoples, cultures, and communities are extinguished,” reads Hernández's artist statement.

To stay up to date with her work, follow Ana Hernández on Instagram.

Mexican artist Ana Hernández makes a plea for the survival of endangered Indigenous languages in a touching piece titled La Manda.

La Manda by Ana Hernandez, made of metal and candles

“La Manda”

In Mexican culture, particularly in the Catholic circles, a manda is an act of faith. A person in need vows to fulfill a promise, whether it's making a pilgrimage, performing an act of service, or sacrificing an offering.

La Manda by Ana Hernandez, made of metal and candles

Details of “La Manda”

In Hernández's manda, the artist prays for these languages; for the memory of those gone extinct, for the endurance of those spoken today, and the perseverance of those that will continue to be spoken for generations to come.

La Manda by Ana Hernandez, made of metal and candles

Details of “La Manda”

La Manda is made up of two metal spirals, where the artist has engraved a manifest in Zapotec—a family of languages spoken mostly in the state of Oaxaca, where Hernández hails from.

La Manda by Ana Hernandez, made of metal and candles

Details of “La Manda”

From these metal “ribbons,” 68 yellow-orange candles decorated with tiny seashells—one for each language spoken in Mexico—hang by their wicks.

La Manda by Ana Hernandez, made of metal and candles

Details of “La Manda”

“The being is constructed from language; by losing the worlds contained in each word, constitutive elements of peoples, cultures, and communities are extinguished.”

La Manda by Ana Hernandez, made of metal and candles with plant illustrations made with Plant illustrations made with Gold and needle, paper, stencil plate, light box

“La Manda” at Zona Maco

Ana Hernández: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ana Hernández.

Related Articles:

ZONA MACO 2025: Mexico City’s Top Art Fair Showcases Contemporary Artists From Mexico and Beyond

New Frida Kahlo Museum Honoring the Artist’s Family Life To Open in Mexico City

The Ritual of the Voladores: An Ancestral Ceremony Performed by Daring “Flying Men” in Mexico

Mexican Artist Displays 40 Years of Work Blurring the Lines Between Art and Object in New Museum Exhibit

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Preserves Childhood Memories With Handmade Miniature Models of Historic Architecture
Stunning Dale Chihuly Exhibition Coming to Sculpture Garden in Michigan
Artist Sees Faces in Driftwood and Reveals Them as Stunning Spirits of Nature
Artist Draws From Pakistani Heritage To Craft Sculptural Embroidery Stretched Over Wood
Kinetic Pendulum Sculptures Harness the Visual Power of Light With Hypnotic Repetition
Kinetic Round Table Has 18 Headless Straw Figures Fighting for One Rolling Head

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surreal Sculptures of Women’s Faces Carved Into Labyrinths and Ruins
Artist Meticulously Recreates Italian Monuments With Thousands of LEGO Bricks
Massive Sculpture Uses Stainless Steel To Symbolize an Expanding Human Mind
Quantum Physicist Turned Artist Creates Innovative “Disappearing” Sculptures
Artist Transforms Discarded Books Into Mini Mountainous Sculptures
Artist Turns Cardboard Scraps Into Sci-Fi Sculptures Inspired by Past Visions of the Future

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.