New Frida Kahlo Museum Honoring the Artist’s Family Life To Open in Mexico City

Every year, thousands of art lovers flock to La Casa Azul (The Blue House), the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City, eager to immerse themselves in the world of the Mexican painter. There, visitors have long been able to explore her paintings, art tools, and correspondence with her husband Diego Rivera. Aiming to showcase “the human being” behind the history-making artist, a new museum devoted to Kahlo’s family life will open in the Mexican capital later this year.

The new museum will be located at Casa Roja (Red House), a family home that belonged to Kahlo's parents. The painter later purchased it from them so her sister Cristina could raise her family there. It was later passed down to Mara Romeo Kahlo, Cristina’s granddaughter and Kahlo’s grand-niece, who donated it to be turned into a museum. Located in the Coyoacán neighborhood, it is only a few blocks away from the wold-famous Frida Kahlo Museum.

The new museum will be known as Museo Casa Kahlo, and will tell the story of how Kahlo's artistic worldview has its roots in the family's creative life. Particularly, that of her father, Guillermo Kahlo, who was a talented photographer and often had young Frida help him develop negatives and do retouches. This allegedly sparked a love for the visual arts in the painter from a young age.

“For the first time, the voice of the family will be at the heart of how Frida’s story is told,” Frida Hentschel Romeo, Kahlo’s great-grand-niece, told Vogue. “This museum isn’t just about her work—it’s about her world. It’s about how the people closest to her shaped who she became. And it’s also about the living family—those of us who carry her legacy forward.”

The fact that it is located at Cristina's former home is symbolic of this too, as she traveled with Kahlo to her first major exhibition in New York and was by her side during her many surgeries and subsequent recovery.

Museo Casa Kahlo's director will be Adán García Fajardo, who currently leads the Museum of Memory and Tolerance in Mexico City. The newly created Fundación Kahlo, a nonprofit established by the Kahlo family and based in New York, will be in charge of overseeing the development and operations of the museum.

“This is a dream long held by our family,” Mara Romeo Kahlo says. “Frida’s legacy belongs to the world, but it begins here—on this land, in these homes, and in the culture that shaped her. Museo Casa Kahlo will allow us to tell new stories, share family secrets, host new voices, and build a future that honors her spirit.”

Museo Casa Kahlo is slated to open on September 27, 2025.

