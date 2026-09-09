Home / Science

Researchers Have a Theory About Why This 2,000-Year-Old Chinese Rock Art Is Still So Red

By Linnea Pejcha on September 9, 2026
Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape.

Photo: xiquinhosilva via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Few things survive the test of time, especially for nearly 2,000 years. But despite enduring rain, heat, wind, and humidity, this vibrant red rock art painted across the limestone cliffs of southern China has remained remarkably intact.

Created sometime between the 5th century BCE and the 2nd century CE, the paintings are collectively known as the Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, named for their location in China’s Zuojiang River Valley. For years, researchers have wondered how the ancient paintings have retained their striking red color despite being exposed to the elements for centuries. Now, a new study suggests an unexpected ingredient may have helped preserve them: blood.

Published in the September 2026 issue of the Journal of Archaeological Science, the study analyzed five fallen fragments of rock art collected from three sites. Researchers examined the samples using several techniques, including high-powered microscopy, infrared spectroscopy, and protein composition analysis.

The paintings span more than 80 sites across roughly 160 miles and are believed to have been created by the Luoyue people, an ancient society that lived in what is now southern China. The Luoyue were a fisher-hunter-gatherer society that practiced matrilineality, meaning descent and property were traced through the mother’s side of the family.

The source of the blood adds another fascinating layer to the discovery. At one site, around 97% of the detected blood proteins were human, with the remainder coming from herbivorous animals including cows, sheep, goats, and antelopes. Another sample contained a more even mixture of human and animal blood. Researchers also detected prolactin-inducible protein and lactotransferrin in the human blood. Both can occur in higher concentrations in pregnant and lactating women, leading the team to suggest that some of the blood may have been collected during or following childbirth. If so, its inclusion may have carried meaning beyond its practical ability to preserve the paintings, given the Luoyue’s matrilineal society and beliefs about women and fertility.

The sprawling collection of rock art depicts human figures alongside animals, weapons, drums, bells, and other objects. Some of the imagery may also have had ritual significance, including depictions of pregnant women and sexual intercourse.

Blood itself, however, isn't solely responsible for the paintings’ distinctive red hue. The Luoyue artists appear to have used a two-step process to create their remarkably resilient artwork. First, they made a mortar from materials including slaked lime, calcium phosphate, and blood. They applied this mixture directly to the limestone cliffs as a base layer. While it was still partially wet, the artists painted over it using a mixture of water and locally sourced red clay rich in hematite, an iron oxide responsible for the pigment’s vivid color.

What may appear at first glance to be simple red figures painted onto stone was instead the product of a surprisingly sophisticated process. By combining locally available materials with an unusual organic binder, the Luoyue created images that endured long after the society that made them disappeared.

Researchers studying nearly 2,000-year-old rock art in southern China discovered that blood may have helped the vibrant paintings survive for centuries.

Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape.

Photo: xiquinhosilva via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Source: Blood-induced biomineralized calcium carbonate used for binding in the Huashan rock art of Guangxi, Southern China

Related Articles:

3,200-Year-Old Ceramics Reveal What May Have Been the Ancient World’s First Desirable “Brand”

8,000-Year-Old Patagonia Cave Art Illuminates Ancient Climate Change

51,000-Year-Old Cave Art in Indonesia Is the World’s Oldest Figurative Art

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Create Purple Fabric That Can Keep You Cooler Than White Cotton
Researchers Develop an Algae-Based Technology That Could Offer an Alternative to Batteries
Take a Look at the Creatures Seen in the First-Ever Locally Led Deep Sea Expedition in Trinidad and Tobago
NASA Releases Hi-Res Mars Panoramas of Honeycomb Landscapes and a Sand-Capped Butte
What Is Olo? How the Newly Discovered “Greenest Green” Could Expand the Way We See
10-Year-Old Discovers That Butterfly Memories Survive Metamorphosis and Can Be Inherited

More on My Modern Met

New Study Says Human Lifespan May Be Much Longer Than We Previously Thought
Research Suggests Creativity Has Been in Decline for Decades, but There’s Still Time To Improve It
Researchers in Japan Create Pumpkin Peel Film Better at Keeping Food Fresh Than Plastic Packaging
New Study Suggests Psilocybin May Significantly Improve Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease
Korean Scientists Created an “Artificial Sun” That Ran for 102 Seconds
What Is the Rarest Eye Color? Discover Why Only 2% of People Are Born With Them

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.