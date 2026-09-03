Get a Sneak Peek of the Winning Images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 Contest

A polar bear peers through a looking glass (aka Arctic sea ice) while a butterfly narrowly escapes the sticky tongue of an African bullfrog. These are just two of the incredible images that are finalists in the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 competition. The prestigious photo contest has given us a sneak peek at its 100 winning images to kickstart its 62nd year. The full array will be on view at the London-based institution beginning Friday, October 16, 2026, where the category winners, Grand Title, and Young Grand Title awards will also be announced.

This year’s competition saw a record-breaking number of entries. Over 65,000 photos were submitted, showcasing the beauty, ferocity, and unforgiving nature of our world. Judges evaluated images anonymously for creativity, originality, technical skill, and storytelling.

The selection of winning photographs shows that there’s fierce competition for the top prizes. One compelling image highlights the symbiotic relationships in the wild world. Photographer Ernest Porter captured a rhino and oxpecker, showing how the bird cleans its bill against the rhino’s skin. Another image emphasizes the realities of predator and prey, as shot by Allegra Hutton. Her dramatic Highly Commended photo depicts a young leopard chasing a squirrel up a tree in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. In each image, it’s clear there’s so much to learn from our natural world and why we should always work to protect it.

“Through a collection of truly extraordinary images, selected from a global reach of 121 countries and territories, this exhibition offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience the wonder of our planet through the eyes of some of the world’s most talented photographers,” remarks Dr. Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum. “At a time when nature is under more pressure than ever before, these photographs remind us of both what is at stake and what is worth protecting. It will be impossible to leave without feeling a renewed sense of wonder for our incredible planet.”

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. The exhibition of the 2026 winning images will be on view at the museum through Sunday, July 11, 2027. Visit the website to learn more and get your tickets.

The prestigious Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 has given us a sneak peek at its 100 winning images to kickstart its 62nd year.

The full array will be on view at the London-based institution beginning Friday, October 16, 2026.

The category winners, Grand Title, and Young Grand Title awards will also be announced.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.

The exhibition of the 2026 winning images will be on view at the museum through Sunday, July 11, 2027.

Exhibition Information :

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

October 16, 2026–July 11, 2027

The Natural History Museum, London

Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD, United Kingdom

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Website | Instagram