Home / Archeology

3,200-Year-Old Ceramics Reveal What May Have Been the Ancient World’s First Desirable “Brand”

By Sage Helene on August 24, 2026
Qurayyah Painted Ware QPW 3.

Qurayyah Painted Ware QPW 3. (Photo: Marta Luciani @ Qurayyah Joint Archaeological Project, CC-BY 4.0)

More than 3,000 years ago, people may have already been seeking out a recognizable “brand.” A new study of Qurayyah Painted Ware (QPW) suggests that these distinctive ceramics became a desirable product in the ancient world. Made at the oasis of Qurayyah in northwestern Saudi Arabia, the pottery traveled far beyond its place of origin, reaching communities across the ancient Near East.

The pottery dates back to around 3,200 years ago and stands out for its bold painted designs. Geometric patterns meet stylized animals, birds, and human figures, often arranged in a striking two-color palette. The distinctive look may have helped people recognize the pottery long after it left Qurayyah.

Archaeologists have found examples hundreds of miles from the oasis. This wide distribution gives researchers an important clue about the pottery’s popularity and the trade networks that carried it across the region.

A new study published in PLOS One examines how this ceramic tradition developed and spread. Archaeologist Marta Luciani of the University of Vienna led the international research team, which analyzed pottery fragments from Qurayyah and studied their materials, production methods, decoration, and distribution.

The researchers found a remarkably consistent tradition. Artisans maintained recognizable designs and production techniques across generations, while workshops at Qurayyah continued to produce the vessels. At the same time, the finished ceramics traveled well beyond the oasis, with examples found at archaeological sites in modern-day Jordan and Israel.

That combination makes QPW especially fascinating. The researchers argue that it functioned much like a brand: it had a recognizable identity, a connection to a specific place, and a reputation that extended beyond its original community. There is even evidence that other potters wanted to imitate it.

Qurayyah-inspired designs appear at sites far from the original production center. The copies suggest that the style had become recognizable enough to reproduce. Genuine examples also turn up in elite burial contexts, offering another indication that the ceramics held social value.

The comparison to modern branding has its limits. Bronze Age artisans did not have logos, advertising campaigns, or corporate identities. Instead, recognition came through the pottery itself. Its colors, patterns, craftsmanship, and connection to Qurayyah created a visual identity that consumers could recognize.

The discovery also offers a glimpse into ancient consumer culture. Trade did not simply move practical goods from one settlement to another. People cared about appearance, craftsmanship, and origin. Certain objects could become desirable because of the reputation attached to them.

QPW remained in production for centuries, allowing its distinctive visual language to persist across generations. What began as a regional ceramic tradition became a recognizable style with an audience far beyond its source.

Today, a familiar logo can make a product instantly recognizable. More than 3,000 years ago, a painted ceramic may have done something surprisingly similar.

More than 3,000 years ago, artisans at Qurayyah in northwestern Arabia created distinctive painted ceramics that traveled hundreds of miles across the ancient Near East.

Ancient "brand" Qurayyah Painted Ware QPW 4, formerly known as ‘Midianite Pottery’.

Ancient “brand” Qurayyah Painted Ware QPW 4, formerly known as ‘Midianite Pottery’. (Photo: Marta Luciani @ Qurayyah Joint Archaeological Project, CC-BY 4.0)

Their recognizable designs, consistent production, and widespread appeal suggest that these vessels may have been an ancient form of branding, long before the logos and labels we know today.

Drone photo of the oasis of Qurayyah.

Drone photo of the oasis of Qurayyah. (Photo: Marta Luciani @ Qurayyah Joint Archaeological Project, CC-BY 4.0)

Sources: Pioneering study proves that oases in the desert of Arabia created ‘brands’ already in the Bronze Age; Creating a brand. Genesis, transformation and diffusion of Qurayyah Painted Ware; Qurayyah Painted Ware, 3200-yr-old ceramics, painted with distinctive black-and-red geometric designs, stylized animals and human figures, may have been an early example of an ancient “brand”

Related Articles:

Man Unearths Mysterious 2,700-Year-Old Bronze Sword Standing Upright in a Polish Forest

Archaeologists Discover 3,000-Year-Old Tomb With Colorful Murals Inside

Archaeologists Discover 15,000-Year-Old Clay Jewelry With Children’s Fingerprints on Them

700-Year-Old Shipwreck Reveals a Trove of Ceramics Challenging History Itself

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Unearths Mysterious 2,700-Year-Old Bronze Sword Standing Upright in a Polish Forest
Divers Find 162-Year-Old Bottle of Guinness in Shipwreck and Plan To Recreate the Victorian Stout
Archaeologists Discover 3,000-Year-Old Tomb With Colorful Murals Inside
Divers Discover 2,100-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck With 500 Ancient Wine Jars Inside
Scientists Finally Date Mysterious Paintings in France’s Font-de-Gaume Cave
New Research Reveals That a Pharaoh’s Daughters Were Skilled at Archery 4,000 Years Ago

More on My Modern Met

UNESCO Grants World Heritage Status to Ancient Sites in Lebanon, Palestine, and Iran
France Launches Museum Security Plan After 2,500-Year-Old Gold Necklace Is Stolen
1,000-Year-Old ‘Mummy Mask With Wig’ Found in Peru Sheds Light on Ancient Civilization
Archaeologists Discover 1,600-Year-Old Roman Guardian Sculpture at Ancient Fort Near Hadrian’s Wall
New Research Says Humans Discovered Fire 350,000 Years Earlier Than Previously Thought
1,800-Year-Old Egyptian Kohl Bottle Discovered in England Sheds New Light on Roman-Era Travel

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.