Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Abstract Landscape Embroidery Is a Love Letter to the Natural Beauty of Colorado

By Margherita Cole on November 6, 2021
Embroidery Art by Anna Hultin

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Landscapes comprise myriad colors and textures, and art helps to showcase their innate beauty. Artist Anna Hultin, aka Olander Co Embroidery, captures the diversity of the Colorado environment through her abstract embroideries. She renders grassy fields, vibrant blooms, and tiny animals using a variety of stitches and threads.

“As a child, I never thought Colorado’s landscape was all that beautiful, but in an effort to grow roots in this place I closely observed the textures of the grasses and reeds in the foothills and plains and turned it into art,” Hultin tells My Modern Met. She uses abstraction to highlight a particular part of the landscape so that it appears to float against a white background. Sometimes, these landscapes even “drip” out of the hoop. “By bringing to life the riotous beauty I see in what would typically be regarded as a monotonous landscape, I offer my audience a new framework from which to view their environs.”

From cows grazing on a verdant hill to a flock of birds taking off into a blue sky, Hultin lets each of these little worlds shine through thoughtful editing. “Life and art and land have become inextricably entwined in my life,” she explains. “Whether I am embroidering every plant growing in my garden or the textures of the vast Colorado plains, I am constantly exploring what it means to find a place on this land.”

Scroll down to admire Hultin's work. You can purchase original embroidery art and kits via her Etsy shop, and you can keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Colorado-based artist Anna Hultin (aka Olander Co Embroidery) creates incredible abstract embroidery art inspired by landscapes.

Anna Hultin Abstract EmbroideryEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinEmbroidery Art by Anna HultinOlander Co Embroidery: Website | Etsy | Instagram
h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anna Hultin.

Related Articles:

Embroidery Artist Immortalizes Ultrasound Photos by Perfectly Recreating Them With Thread

Amazing Embroidery of a Bird Capturing a Fish Is So Detailed It Looks Like a Photo

This Artist Stitches Colorful 3D Embroidery Designs Inspired By the British Countryside

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Embroidery Artist Uses Dried Leaves as an Unconventional Canvas for Exquisite Bird Portraits
How to Customize Your Favorite Cap by Decorating It With Embroidery
25+ Free Cross-Stitch Patterns That You Can Start Sewing Right Now
Learn How to Cross-Stitch and Create Your Own Embroidered Pixel Designs
Brilliant Embroideries Capture the Expansive Beauty of the Aurora Borealis in Small Hoops
Embroidery Artist Immortalizes Ultrasound Photos by Perfectly Recreating Them With Thread

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Embroiders Beautiful Dried Flower Arrangements Directly Onto Tulle
Get Looped Into Stitching When You Learn About the Embroidery Hoop
Amazing Embroidery of a Bird Capturing a Fish Is So Detailed It Looks Like a Photo
10 Punch Needle Embroidery Kits and Patterns To Try
Ocean Embroidery Inspired by Satellite Images Showcase the Vast Beauty of the Sea
Embroidery Artist Mimics Lush Forest Landscapes Through Brilliant Stitching Techniques

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.