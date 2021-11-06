Abstract Landscape Embroidery Is a Love Letter to the Natural Beauty of Colorado

Landscapes comprise myriad colors and textures, and art helps to showcase their innate beauty. Artist Anna Hultin, aka Olander Co Embroidery, captures the diversity of the Colorado environment through her abstract embroideries. She renders grassy fields, vibrant blooms, and tiny animals using a variety of stitches and threads.

“As a child, I never thought Colorado’s landscape was all that beautiful, but in an effort to grow roots in this place I closely observed the textures of the grasses and reeds in the foothills and plains and turned it into art,” Hultin tells My Modern Met. She uses abstraction to highlight a particular part of the landscape so that it appears to float against a white background. Sometimes, these landscapes even “drip” out of the hoop. “By bringing to life the riotous beauty I see in what would typically be regarded as a monotonous landscape, I offer my audience a new framework from which to view their environs.”

From cows grazing on a verdant hill to a flock of birds taking off into a blue sky, Hultin lets each of these little worlds shine through thoughtful editing. “Life and art and land have become inextricably entwined in my life,” she explains. “Whether I am embroidering every plant growing in my garden or the textures of the vast Colorado plains, I am constantly exploring what it means to find a place on this land.”

Scroll down to admire Hultin's work. You can purchase original embroidery art and kits via her Etsy shop, and you can keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Colorado-based artist Anna Hultin (aka Olander Co Embroidery) creates incredible abstract embroidery art inspired by landscapes.

