Mind-Bending Geometric Art Creates Flowing Forms From Folded Paper and Plywood Pieces

By Sara Barnes on February 9, 2023
Geometric Art by Anna Kruhelska

Artist and architect Anna Kruhelska creates mind-bending art using geometry. Her repeating designs feature three-dimensional pyramids and circular shapes that produce undulating forms and tactile tessellations. Crafted from either folded paper or specially cut plywood, each piece highlights how math and art go hand in hand. Together, the two forces help create flowing shapes brought to life through light, shadow, and the strategic use of color.

As a trained architect, Kruhelska uses her knowledge of the field and 3D modeling software to help plan her pieces. Then, depending on the material, she will create separate shapes before arranging them in a way that conveys movement. Regardless of whether she’s folding small pieces of paper or cutting smooth sections of wood, there is a beautiful harmony present in each piece. It speaks to both aesthetics as well as the nature of our existence—how life shifts and moves but is ultimately still ours.

Kruhelska’s plywood sculptures are of particular interest to her right now, and she’s seeing where that takes her. “For the last year, I've been focusing on my Constant change series which explores movement, cycles, and transition through 3D shapes and interplay between colors,” she tells My Modern Met. “It is inspired by the idea of sculpting with numbers, parametric modeling, and the circle representing a movement that never ends.”

Scroll down for more of Kruhelska's geometric artwork, and then follow her on Instagram to see what she’s working on next.

Geometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna Kruhelska

Her repeating designs feature three-dimensional forms of cut and folded paper.

Geometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna Kruhelska

As a trained architect, Kruhelska uses her knowledge of the field and 3D modeling software to help plan her pieces.

Geometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna Kruhelska

Kruhelska also works with colorful plywood to create undulating forms.

Geometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna Kruhelska

These pieces are part of her Constant change series.

Geometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna Kruhelska

“It is inspired by the idea of sculpting with numbers, parametric modeling, and the circle representing a movement that never ends,” she tells My Modern Met.

Geometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna KruhelskaGeometric Art by Anna Kruhelska

Anna Kruhelska: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anna Kruhelska. 

