Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Preserves Sweet Memories in Colorful Resin Lollipops

By Emma Taggart on October 10, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

Resin is a remarkably versatile medium, allowing artists to bring their most imaginative ideas to life. South Korean artist Iurum uses the material to encase tiny figurines within translucent lollipops. Her series, Life in Icecream, captures charming moments suspended in sweetness, offering a playful yet thoughtful exploration of memories.

Crafted from vibrant gradients of glossy resin, each sculptural piece looks just like an edible treat on a stick. Iurum even adds a bite mark to each lollipop, making them look all the more realistic and enticing. Each piece includes a miniature scene within its see-through form, revealing sweet memories of childhood and more. In one piece, a little girl plays with a lamb, and in another, two figures appear to ride bicycles.

Iurum’s resin sculptures may be sweet, but they also carry a sense of melancholy. “Ice cream is a gustatory object that evokes a sweet euphoria, conjuring up images of safe and comfortable notions,” says the artist on Instagram. “On the other hand, the miniatures in the ice cream are memory images of fragile human beings with finite lives.”

Through her Life in Icecream series, Iurum hopes viewers will experience two images at once—transforming the memory of a fragile, uncertain life into something safe and sweet, like ice cream. The artist calls this shift “SWEETCH” (a combination of “sweet” and “switch”). It represents the idea of placing life’s memories into a sweet, comforting context, allowing them to be remembered with happiness.

Take a look at some of Iurum's resin sculptures below, and explore more by following Iurum on Instagram. If you're in Taipei, you can experience the Life in Icecream series in person at ART TAIPEI from October 25–28, 2024.

Resin artist Iurum's series, Life in Icecream, captures miniature scenes frozen in colorful, translucent lollipops.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

Each detailed piece offers a playful and comforting exploration of memories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

Crafted from vibrant gradients of glossy resin, each sculptural piece looks just like an edible treat on a stick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

Iurum even created a large-scale version.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이여름 (@iurum_official)

Iurum: Instagram

All images via Iurum.

Related Articles:

What Is Resin Art? Learn About This Versatile Medium

Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life

Ethereal Mirrors Reflect Pretty Pressed Flowers Preserved in Resin

Retired Baseball Player is Now a Full-Time Artist Specializing in Wood and Resin Sculptures

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

16 Great Sculptors Who Changed the History of Art
Artist Captures the Ripples of Change With Stainless Steel “Splash” Sculpture
Italian Artist Sold an ‘Invisible Sculpture’ at Auction for $18,300
Massive Straw Creatures Take over a Japanese Field for the Annual Wara Art Festival
Giant ‘Crush Nazism’ Monument Outside Oslo Train Station Honors WWII Resistance Group
Submerged Sculpture of a Slumbering Woman Lights Up From Within in an English River

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Butterfly Sculpture Unites Burning Man Festival-Goers Beneath Its Glowing LED Wings
Artist Explores the Theme of Trust Through Poignant Hand-Sculpted Animal Forms
Artist Transforms Discarded Horseshoes Into Dynamic Animal Sculptures
20 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need To Know
Glass Sculptures of U.S. Skylines Highlight Iconic Cities and Their Industrial History
Artist Turns Old Cardboard Boxes Into 8-Foot-Tall Coral Reef Filled With Over 50 Marine Species

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.