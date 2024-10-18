Home / Art / Installation

Yayoi Kusama Reveals Her Largest Permanent Public Installation in London

By Jessica Stewart on October 18, 2024
Renowned artist Yayoi Kusama has revealed her largest permanent public sculpture, Infinite Accumulation. Located at London's Liverpool Street Station, it was commissioned as part of the Crossrail Art Programme. Reaching over 32 feet high and 39 feet wide, Kusama connects stainless steel mirrored spheres with winding lines that create arches to embrace commuters.

These linked spheres are a nod to her signature use of polka dots. The orbs, which echo the unity and instability of the cosmos, are joined by a line that was intuitively sculpted by the artist using wire in the original model. The mirrored surface of the sphere also references her Infinity Room installations, where mirrors immerse visitors in a world without borders.

Here, the sculpture creates an impressive architectural form that mirrors viewers and reflects the world around them. It also plays on Kusama's Accumulations, which first took shape as collages using paper or soft sculptures in repetitive forms. This makes Infinite Accumulation a stunning showcase for the different aspects of her oeuvre.

Co-funded by British Land and the City of London Corporation, Kusama's is the final artwork to be installed and commissioned by the Crossrail Art Programme for the Elizabeth Line, the largest collaborative public art commissioning process in a generation.

Renowned artist Yayoi Kusama has revealed her largest permanent public sculpture, Infinite Accumulation.

Located at London's Liverpool Street Station, it was commissioned as part of the Crossrail Art Programme.

The stunning sculpture connects stainless steel mirrored spheres with winding lines that create arches to embrace commuters.

These linked spheres are a nod to her signature use of polka dots.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Victoria Miro.

