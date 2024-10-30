British artist Alex Chinneck creates surreal public sculptures that challenge our perception of reality. His works transform familiar urban objects—like phone booths, street lamps, and post boxes—into whimsical, twisted forms, as if a giant hand has reshaped them in a moment of mischief.

Chinneck’s metal sculptures are showcased at Assembly Bristol, the city’s new waterfront office complex. Just outside “Building A,” a classic British phone box titled Wring Ring stands with its body spiraling in a bold 720-degree twist. Casting light onto the street at night, it captivates passersby with its mind-boggling form.

In a similar style, a red post box titled Alphabetti Spaghetti appears stretched and twisted into a huge knot, as if made from malleable rubber. Additionally, two pairs of knotted lamp posts bring a playful charm to the area. The first pair is tied into an oversized bow, while the second pair twists tightly around each other in a close embrace, which Chinneck named First Kiss at Last Light.

“This family of steel sculptures looks to connect key points and sight lines across Assembly, inviting visitors to come to and move through the site,” says Chinneck. “Their playful, yet technically complex, elevation of everyday objects into surreal sculptures hopes to contribute an uplifting personality and unique identity to Assembly. The illuminated lamp posts are my first steps into function, bridging public art and civic design.”

Each piece might look soft and pliable, but they’re actually crafted from solid stainless steel.

