Underwater Sculptures in Grenada Act as Artificial Reefs While Sending an Important Message About Climate Change

By Jessica Stewart on November 7, 2024

A World Adrift by Jason deCaires Taylor

For nearly 20 years, sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor has been creating evocative underwater installations that speak to the environmental hardships our seas face. By creating these underwater museums, Taylor not only sends a strong message but also establishes new ecosystems for marine life. His latest installation, A World Adrift, continues his work in Grenada by sinking 30 boat sculptures in the waters off the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Each boat, guided by representations of local school children, symbolizes the uncertain waters of the future. Work on the project began in 2023 to call attention to the unique vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) due to rising sea levels, warming seas, and extreme weather events. The urgency of Taylor's work was put starkly into view when Hurricane Beryl hit the area in July, leaving destruction in its wake.

Still, Taylor and his team pushed forward with the installation, which was commissioned by the Grenadian Tourism Commission. They worked diligently to secure the sculptures 13 feet underwater, securing them with rigging that will act as coral and sponge nurseries. Made from marine-grade stainless steel and pH-neutral green cement, the sculptures will serve as an artificial reef for marine life while also acting as reminders of the ecosystem's fragile nature.

This fragility is symbolized by the origami boats the children steer as they look forward to the possibility of a bleak future in the face of these challenges. In some boats, sails bear the grim statistics of climate change, ominous reminders of global warming. But at the same time, these sculptures also provide hope for a brighter future in their role as artificial reefs, with Taylor calling them “symbolic arks in an era of ecological urgency.”

Scroll down for more images from the haunting installation, as well as a video that shows the installation and the faces of the local schoolchildren featured in the sculptures. If you wish to see it in person, A World Adrift is visible to snorkelers and divers who take a short boat trip from the coastline of Hillsborough in Carriacou.

A World Adrift is a new underwater sculpture installation by Jason deCaires Taylor in the waters of Grenada.

The installation was placed 13 feet underwater, off the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

It consists of 30 sculptures of origami boats guided by representations of local school children.

The work calls attention to the unique vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) due to climate issues.

The sculptures, which are made of marine-grade stainless steel and pH-neutral green cement, will serve as artificial reefs.

In some boats, sails bear the grim statistics of climate change, ominous reminders of global warming.

At the same time, these sculptures also provide hope for a brighter future in their role as artificial reefs, with Taylor calling them “symbolic arks in an era of ecological urgency.”

Jason deCaires Taylor: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jason deCaires Taylor.

