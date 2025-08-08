My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Books

New Antony Gormley Monograph Explores His Relationship With the Body and Urbanism

By Eva Baron on August 8, 2025

For sculptor Antony Gormley, the question isn’t about how a body adapts to a built environment, but rather about how to build a body in the first place. Across his decades-long career, the British artist has considered that fundamental question from various angles, most prominently through his chosen materials. His portfolio is packed with sculptures rendered in clay and iron, many bearing traces of the human form without being completely figurative. These works are the main attraction in Gormley’s new monograph with Italian publishing house SKIRA.

Slated for an October release, Antony Gormley: Body Buildings catalogs the artist’s recent solo exhibition of the same name at Galleria Continua in Beijing. Throughout, we bear witness to the monumental works that grounded the exhibition, illustrated through extensive installation photography as well as new scholarship from art critic Hou Hanru and historian Stephen Greenblatt. Much like a Gormley sculpture, these separate units all come together to “interrogate our species’ relationship to an increasingly high-rise world,” per the publisher.

At the book’s heart is Resting Place II, a colossal work from 2024 that is in many ways exemplary of Gormley’s practice as a whole. The piece consists of 132 terracotta figures, each constructed out of geometric, block-like volumes. Some figures splay out across the floor, staring up at the gallery ceiling, while others roll themselves into tight balls, reducing their size to such a degree that they become even more abstract and indistinguishable. No matter how they’re positioned, though, each sculpture is clearly architectural, suggesting that the human body and urbanism influence one another to the point of possible synthesis. Whether that synthesis is good or bad is left to the imagination, with Gormley withholding his own answer.

“Looking now at Antony’s bricks spread across the gallery like buildings or their ruins, we are invited to reflect on the beginning of things, on where civilizations start and end,” Mario Cristiani, co-founder of Galleria Continua, writes in the monograph’s foreword.

Greenblatt adds, in his own essay: “For a new form of being to come into existence, the entire organism does not have to change; only the parts have to be rearranged. When we look with wonder at the figures in Resting Place II, each produced by reconfiguring the blocks, we are looking at a model for the generation of life itself.”

Aside from sculptural work, Body Buildings also features Gormley’s drawings, many of which have never before been published. The artist’s drawings are particularly evocative, incorporating everything from walnut ink and chicory to blood and linseed oil in such a way that, yet again, reminds us of the earth, the body, and the relationships between them. Notably, drawing has long been a daily activity for Gormley, offering a “laboratory” for the themes he explores across other media. The artist has even claimed that a “day without drawing is a day lost.”

A photo essay by Gormley completes the book, tracking his ongoing dialogue and engagement with China and the surrounding region. Here, we encounter archival photographs from his first research trip to the country in 1995 to significant projects like Asian Field from 2003, Event Horizon from 2007, and Host from 2016.

Antony Gormley: Body Buildings will be published on October 7, 2025. The book is currently available to pre-order via Bookshop and SKIRA.

Antony Gormley’s upcoming monograph, Body Buildings, considers how the artist uses natural materials and human forms to question built environments.

"Resting Place II" (2024), at the "Body Buildings" exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

“Resting Place II” (2024), at the “Body Buildings” exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

"Shame" (2023), at the "Body Buildings" exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

“Shame” (2023), at the “Body Buildings” exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

"Buttress" (2023), at the "Body Buildings" exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

“Buttress” (2023), at the “Body Buildings” exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

Installation view of the "Body Buildings" exhibition at Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

Installation view of the “Body Buildings” exhibition at Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

The book follows a solo exhibition of the same name staged earlier this year at Galleria Continua in Beijing.

"Resting Place II" (2024), at the "Body Buildings" exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

“Resting Place II” (2024), at the “Body Buildings” exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

"Resting Place II" (2024), at the "Body Buildings" exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

“Resting Place II” (2024), at the “Body Buildings” exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

"Resting Place II" (2024), at the "Body Buildings" exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

“Resting Place II” (2024), at the “Body Buildings” exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

"Circuit" (2022), at the "Body Buildings" exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

“Circuit” (2022), at the “Body Buildings” exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

Installation view of the "Body Buildings" exhibition at Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

Installation view of the “Body Buildings” exhibition at Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

Body Buildings will be published on October 7, 2025, by Italian-based publisher SKIRA.

Installation view of the "Body Buildings" exhibition at Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

Installation view of the “Body Buildings” exhibition at Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

"Resting Place II" (2024), at the "Body Buildings" exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

“Resting Place II” (2024), at the “Body Buildings” exhibition, Galleria Continua, Beijing, 2024-25. (Photo: Huang Shaoli)

Antony Gormley: Website
SKIRA: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sam Morris PR.

Related Articles:

Organic Beauty of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater Celebrated in New Coffee Table Book

Meet the World’s Most Imaginative, Bizarre, and Creative Playgrounds in This Coffee Table Book

Expansive New Book Explores the Incredible Collection of London’s National Gallery

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Listen to ‘Moby Dick’ Read by Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Sir David Attenborough, and More for Free
Man Who Kept Track of All 3,599 Books He Read in His Life Gets Posthumous Site for 100-Page List
Discover One of the World’s First Novels From 1,000 Years Ago
Listen to Author J.R.R. Tolkien Read From ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and More Famous Works
Here Are Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Eight Books That “Every Intelligent Person” Should Read
Dive Into Over 10,000 Historical Children’s Books Thanks to This Fascinating Database

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hear Albert Camus’ Grateful Letter to His Teacher After Winning the Nobel Prize
Photographer Captures Adorable Portraits of Over 150 Baby Animals
WildLOVE: Beautiful Portraits of Animals Who Look Like Photogenic Fashion Models
Colorful Board Books Introduce Children to Key Art Concepts Through Renowned Artists
20 Stunning Photos of Wildlife and Endangered Animals Will Benefit Conservation Efforts
Prominent Civil Rights Figure Ruby Bridges Publishes Love Letter to Her First-Grade Teacher

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.