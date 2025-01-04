As the renowned playwright George Bernard Shaw once remarked, “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.” This belief is central to the work of the artists, designers, and architects featured within a new book by Emmy Watts.

Published by Hoxton Mini Press earlier this fall, The Art of Play catalogs more than 80 of the world’s most imaginative playspaces. This exhilarating volume journeys through a sculptural playground resembling a child’s scribble, a crocheted net snaking through the air, a cat with a maniacal grin, and even a Victorian slate mine.

These playspaces astound in their originality and offer a glimpse into how designers approach a child’s innate urge to play. For example, Rocks on Wheels in Melbourne, Australia, transforms locally sourced boulders into an inventive adventure playground by mounting slides, ropes, and other recycled objects upon them. Marmara Forum Cloud Playground in Istanbul, on the other hand, is composed of a kaleidoscopic cluster of bulbous, cloud-like structures, each bearing multicolored windows that change shade with the light.

The Art of Play proves how surprising and rewarding the collision between art and play can be. Yayoi Kusama’s Obliteration Room invited adults and children alike to plaster spot stickers across a white “apartment” installation. Over the course of several weeks, the space was overtaken by a colorful explosion of polka dots—a participatory project so successful that it traveled to more than 20 venues around the world during its two-decade run.

Other playgrounds in the book reinterpret significant art movements and forms. A vertical soft play in Czechia takes its inspiration from Piet Mondrian’s iconic minimalist and de Stijl compositions, creating an abstract playroom doused in a primary color palette. Archival photos of concrete play structures informed the contemporary Brutalist Playground in London, and Doha Modern Playground in Qatar celebrates the country’s stunning modernist architecture.

“In a world full of rules, such non-prescriptive playgrounds feel deliciously liberating, granting kids the space to act wholly on impulse,” Watts writes in her introductory essay.

From Bangkok to Beijing, Canberra to Copenhagen, The Art of Play beautifully captures the creative spirit of playgrounds around the world. To order your copy, visit Bookshop or the Hoxton Mini Press website.

