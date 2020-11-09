How Artists Are Expressing Hope After the 2020 Presidential Election

View this post on Instagram
People around the world breathed a collective sigh of relief and broke out into spontaneous dance parties as former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. After four years of leadership that many believed centered on the whims of one person, the country has a new opportunity to move forward with someone who promises to be a president to all Americans, whether they voted for him or not. And, let’s not forget one of the brightest, history-making moments of the election: Kamala Harris is the first female, first Black American, and first South Asian American vice president-elect.
As artists and illustrators took in the news, they channeled their feelings into artwork. The reactions show that people feel hope for the U.S. to start a new chapter of healing. Many are rejoicing over Harris’ new role and what it means in terms of representation and shattering the glass ceiling. Others see the results as a powerful opportunity to reunite a divided country by having a person who will work with Republicans and Democrats. Above all, the feeling in many of these artworks is of joy—an emotion that is distinctly lacking in 2020.
Scroll down to see how others have reacted to the election results.
Artists and illustrators are reacting with joy over the results of the 2020 U.S. election.
Many artists focused on the history-making election of Kamala Harris:
