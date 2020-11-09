How Artists Are Expressing Hope After the 2020 Presidential Election

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Zeaiter (@blackmambastudios) on Nov 7, 2020 at 5:41pm PST

People around the world breathed a collective sigh of relief and broke out into spontaneous dance parties as former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. After four years of leadership that many believed centered on the whims of one person, the country has a new opportunity to move forward with someone who promises to be a president to all Americans, whether they voted for him or not. And, let’s not forget one of the brightest, history-making moments of the election: Kamala Harris is the first female, first Black American, and first South Asian American vice president-elect.

As artists and illustrators took in the news, they channeled their feelings into artwork. The reactions show that people feel hope for the U.S. to start a new chapter of healing. Many are rejoicing over Harris’ new role and what it means in terms of representation and shattering the glass ceiling. Others see the results as a powerful opportunity to reunite a divided country by having a person who will work with Republicans and Democrats. Above all, the feeling in many of these artworks is of joy—an emotion that is distinctly lacking in 2020.

Scroll down to see how others have reacted to the election results.

Artists and illustrators are reacting with joy over the results of the 2020 U.S. election.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Zeaiter (@blackmambastudios) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hullo, it’s Lydia (@hulloitslydia) on Nov 7, 2020 at 1:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula Marilo (@paulamarilo) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Olanow (@aolanow) on Nov 7, 2020 at 2:35pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sad animal facts (@sadanimalfacts) on Nov 8, 2020 at 8:39am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Boccaccini Meadows (@boccaccinimeadows) on Nov 8, 2020 at 6:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Congdon (@lisacongdon) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lim Heng Swee/林行瑞/ilovedoodle (@limhengswee) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:34pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna | Fun Food | Mompreneur (@annahelmbaxter) on Nov 7, 2020 at 6:55pm PST

Many artists focused on the history-making election of Kamala Harris:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R E N L A R K I N A R T (@laurenlarkinart) on Nov 7, 2020 at 7:14pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolyn Suzuki Studio (@carolynsuzuki) on Nov 7, 2020 at 11:50am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bria Goeller (@briagoeller) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bijou Karman (@bijoukarman) on Nov 7, 2020 at 4:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) on Nov 7, 2020 at 6:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Brown (@1shotslinger) on Nov 7, 2020 at 6:11pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARCHd (@getarchd) on Nov 7, 2020 at 5:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Alvarado (@artbyannaalvarado) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by libbyvanderploeg (@libbyvanderploeg) on Nov 8, 2020 at 12:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tyler feder | roaring softly (@tylerfeder) on Nov 7, 2020 at 1:22pm PST

Related Articles:

Europe Pledges to Fill Void Left by President Trump’s Climate Change Policy

Over 600,000 Trees Are Planted in Response to President Trump’s Climate Change Views

Protesters Are Turning the Temporary White House Fence Into a Living Memorial Wall

20+ of the Most Powerful Protest Signs From the ‘Families Belong Together’ Rallies