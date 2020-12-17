Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met

My Modern Met was founded in 2008 with the idea of being one big city that celebrates creativity. During that time, we’ve proudly championed artists, photographers, designers, and makers—from emerging creatives to those well established in their careers.

Our platform is a place for creatives' work to shine and where people across the globe can appreciate their voices and visions. In addition to artists, we have expanded our content over the years by sharing inspiring stories of humanity and the incredible things found on Earth. By doing this, we’ve seen that imaginative thinking and human ingenuity are helping change the world for the better. There’s a lot to be thankful for and we are committed to sharing it.

Here’s where you come in. You can help play a pivotal role in ensuring that My Modern Met can continue our mission of spreading creativity and positivity online. Become a member of My Modern Met and support independent publishing as well as our commitment to bringing you fresh art and culture content every day.

We have a small team with limited resources, and our membership program will go a long way in helping to fund the site and mitigate rising costs—all while allowing us to pursue new projects that we’re really excited about. We’re ambitious and always looking to the future, so we have a lot of new endeavors in mind. We've recently launched one; you might've heard a few episodes of our Top Artist podcast, where we chat with the best creatives to find out what makes them tick.

Projects like the podcast are just the beginning. We’re planning to create even more rich content that is accessible for all—think free creative resources and online classes that will help you learn new skills.

Memberships start as low as $10/month with student and educator discounts available. So, will you join us today?

My Modern Met Membership comes with its perks. Here’s what you’ll get when you join:

An ad-free reading experience

Exclusive members-only monthly newsletter

15% discount towards My Modern Met Store purchases

Exclusive e-book: Guide to Over 100 Art, Design, and Photography Resources

My Modern Met Foundation will donate at least 1% of Membership fees to the artist community

Over the years, we've had the pleasure of working with talented artists and photographers. Here's what they have to say about My Modern Met.

Zaria Forman

“My Modern Met featured my work before I had as much recognition as I do now. I remember it well, because I was traveling in the Maldives at the time, working on a new series of drawings to represent the lowest lying island nation in the world.

“I noticed I was receiving an unusual amount of friend requests on Facebook, and messages poured into my inbox from around the world!

“When I traced it back to My Modern Met, I reached out to thank them. They have been very kind and helpful ever since, always happy and eager to share new work and promote my exhibits, and I remain extremely grateful for them!”

Kristy Mitchell

“My Modern Met was one of the first people to notice my work when I began my series Wonderland back in 2009. Over the years as the project progressed, they continued to publish articles about the photographs as they became more and more popular.

“Finally in 2015, once the series was complete and the first edition of the book had sold out, MMM shared the film we had made about its creation.

“Nothing could have prepared me for the reaction it incurred. I was suddenly overwhelmed with thousands of requests for the book from all over the world as their post went viral and was viewed over 5 million times.

“As a result, we were given the confidence to publish a second edition of the book to satisfy the enormous waiting list we had accumulated, the response was truly staggering. I remain eternally grateful to My Modern Met for their support and belief in what I do, they have without a doubt helped my career and also become valued friends.”

Omar Z. Robles

“I am extremely grateful to Modern Met for the support they have shown towards my work.

“I am always moved by how they help tell our stories, expanding it to a broader audience. Instead of simply reposting a write up on my blog, they find a way to make it personal and relevant to their own readership. Almost every time I am surprised by the little gems they find, which in turn helps me rediscover my own artwork.

“As an artist, it is invaluable to have support from a platform that understands and curates content as skillfully and respectfully as My Modern Met does.”

Related Articles:

How the National Endowment for the Arts Has Advocated for Artistic Advancement for 50 Years

18 Ways for Artists to Sell Their Creative Work Online

Photographer Omar Z. Robles on His Sensational Images of Ballet Dancers Around the World [Podcast]