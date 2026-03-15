Home / Art / Drawing

In Denmark, You Can Now Discover a Secret Treasure Trove of Basquiat’s Head Drawings

By Eva Baron on March 15, 2026
Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Mosquito Coil,” 1982. (Photo: Colour Themes)

At 7 years old, Jean-Michel Basquiat endured a bad car accident, ultimately leaving him hospitalized. While recovering, his mother gifted him a copy of Gray’s Anatomy, a comprehensive textbook spanning anatomical, surgical, and clinical topics. Thus began the artist’s fascination with the human body, a subject that would prove essential to his work. There was, however, one specific aspect of the body that interested him more often than others: the head. Now, the Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark offers a glimpse into Basquiat’s explosive riot of figures, signs, and, above all, heads.

Cleverly titled Headstrong, the exhibition gathers nearly 50 works on paper devoted to the head, each created between 1981 and 1983. This period is often considered to be Basquiat’s most prolific and experimental, seeing him return to the head with greater frequency. The vast majority of these head drawings, though, remained hidden during the artist’s lifetime, despite centering around this recurring motif. Headstrong seeks to unveil not just the sheer prevalence but significance of these works, exploring how Basquiat treated the head, anatomy, and science as abstract symbols.

In comparison to his monumental paintings and collages, Basquiat’s head-related oeuvre seems more introspective, more intuitive, avoiding the viewer rather than inviting them in. Several compositions in Headstrong simply revolve around stark heads stripped of any extraneous information, suspended on blank canvases often devoid of the artist’s signature imagery. Untitled (Head) from 1982, for instance, features a face rendered in red and blue, complete with an unsettling, almost wild grimace. Mosquito Coil, on the other hand, leans more into anatomical references, echoing red flesh and skeletal forms. It’s as though we have gained x-ray vision, peering beneath the skin’s surface and thus beyond artifice.

Each drawing in Headstrong betrays Basquiat’s preference for explosive, gestural linework, and strange, graphic figures. But it also reveals a new dimension to the artist’s practice, one that’s more psychological and immediate. These stylized faces lay everything bare, devoid of substance so as to function as a vessel for Basquiat’s private emotions or thoughts. It should perhaps come as no surprise, then, that the drawings were virtually unknown to the public during the artist’s life, considering they strayed from the visual language he typically used.

“It’s not that we’re looking at a group of works that can completely confuse us—they’re 120% Basquiat—but there is no writing, there is no ‘famous negroes,’ no Miles Davis, no symbols of corporations or stuff from history,” Anders Kold, the exhibition’s curator, remarked in an interview. “I was interested in the way we have to make them out ourselves.”

There is also evidence that Basquiat created these works on the floor, thanks to the presence of smudges, dirt, and footprints. This fact suggests a level of spontaneity and experimentation, providing insight into a lesser-known element of the artist’s process. “There’s a frenetic, ceaseless energy to the works,” Kold added. “I think they are interpretations that include him, but they could also be about—and I wouldn't be surprised if it was—about the art world itself.”

Notably, Headstrong stands as the first solo presentation of Basquiat at a Scandinavian museum. It is also the first time that this group of drawings has been given standalone focus in an institutional context. In these ways, the exhibition is not simply unprecedented in its scope, but essential in understanding the full range of Basquiat’s creative vision.

“He took what had been known as a portrait, but it became just about heads,” artist Alvaro Barrington said in a recent interview with Artsy. “I think the heads were really about the world he was seeing.”

Basquiat: Headstrong is currently on view at the Louisiana Museum of Art through May 17, 2026.

At Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Art, visitors can explore a once-hidden treasure trove of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s head drawings, unveiling a new dimension to his legendary practice.

Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Untitled (Head),” 1982. (Photo: Colour Themes)

Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Untitled,” 1983. (Photo: Colour Themes)

Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Untitled,” 1982. (Photo: Colour Themes)

Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Untitled (1/2 Black, 1/2 White),” 1982. (Photo: Colour Themes)

Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Untitled,” 1982. (Photo: courtesy of Sotheby’s, 2025)

Installation view of “Basquiat: Headstrong” at the Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark

Installation view of “Basquiat: Headstrong” at the Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark (Photo: Camilla Stephan)

Aptly titled Basquiat: Headstrong, the exhibition gathers nearly 50 works on papers devoted to the head and will be on view through May 17, 2026.

Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Untitled,” 1982. (Photo: Colour Themes)

Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Untitled (Man with Hat),” 1982. (Photo: Colour Themes)

Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Untitled (Bust),” 1984. (Photo: Colour Themes)

Art by Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring a face

“Head,” 1982–83. (Photo: Colour Themes)

Installation view of “Basquiat: Headstrong” at the Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark

Installation view of “Basquiat: Headstrong” at the Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark (Photo: Camilla Stephan)

Portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat at Crosby Street Studio, NY, 1983

Portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat at Crosby Street Studio, NY, 1983. (Photo: Roland Hagenberg)

Exhibition Details:
Jean-Michel Basquiat
Headstrong
January 30–May 17, 2026
Louisiana Museum of Art
Gl. Strandvej 13, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark

Louisiana Museum of Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Louisiana Museum of Art.

Related Articles:

Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate To Launch Stunning Limited-Edition Screenprints

Basquiat’s ‘Sábado por la Noche (Saturday Night)’ Sells for Over $14M at Christie’s Auction

Basquiat’s Sisters Create Intimate Look at the Artist’s Life in Groundbreaking Exhibition

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Expressive Cat Drawings Capture Feline Personalities in Just a Few Gestural Lines
Artist Spends Years Creating Elaborate Cityscapes in Ink
3 Beginner-Friendly Online Drawing Classes to Elevate Your Sketching Skills
Chess-Inspired Drawings Fuse Fragmentation and Contrast Into a New Way of Storytelling
Artist Explores Mental Health Through Years of Futuristic Cityscape Drawings
Traces of the Centuries-Long Relationship Between Drawing and Printmaking at the Getty Museum

More on My Modern Met

Hyperrealistic Artist Reveals the Drawing He Almost Gave up on and What It Taught Him [Interview]
Artist’s Remarkable Patience Brings Stunning Stippling Art to Life With Millions of Dots
Celebrate Drawing Day With These Amazing and Inspiring Online Art Classes
Become a Pro at This Underrated Art Medium With These Online Art Classes
5 Online Drawing Classes To Grow Your Creative Skills
50 Charcoal Portraits of Strangers Take a Powerful Look At What It Means To Be a Refugee in London

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.