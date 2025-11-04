Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate To Launch Stunning Limited-Edition Screenprints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HypeArt (@hypeart)

On November 5, Pace Prints will release a new set of limited-edition screenprints by Jean-Michel Basquiat, in partnership with the artist’s estate and Flatiron Editions. Limited to a run of 60, these screenprints reproduce Basquiat’s iconic work on paper, King Alphonso, which he created between 1982-83, some five years before his death in 1988.

As with much of Basquiat’s oeuvre, King Alphonso contains several of the artist’s recurring motifs, ranging from a monumental, three-pronged crown to schematic abstractions. At the heart of the composition is a face, bearing a bewildered, if not jarring, expression. Alongside crowns and abstract symbols, human heads served as a significant source of inspiration for Basquiat, who often rendered these figures with menacing grins and gestural linework. These impulses are clearly reflected in King Alphonso, which also incorporates acrylic and charcoal, creating an illustrative, highly textured surface.

In terms of its title, King Alphonso references King Alfonso XIII, a Spanish monarch nicknamed “El Africano” during his reign from 1886 to 1931. While in power, Alfonso XIII touted so-called “Africanist” views, which encouraged Spanish presence and colonization across the African continent following the loss of territories during the Spanish-American War. This reference in particular further reveals Basquiat’s enduring interest in themes like cultural heritage and racial identity throughout his practice.

“Basquiat invokes this controversial monarch to explore his recurring themes of race, power, and identity in a historical context,” Pace Prints explains. “Expertly placing his crown atop the King’s head, Basquiat self-identifies with King Alphonso, configuring his own historical legacy, while simultaneously divulging his extensive historical prowess and stylistic proficiency.”

Notably, the King Alphonso screenprints will be stamped and signed by Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, the artist’s sisters and administrators of his estate. The prints will be available exclusively via Pace Prints beginning on November 5, 2025, at 11 a.m. EDT.

