Home / History

Meet the Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan, France’s 18th-Century “Werewolf”

By Madeleine Muzdakis on July 14, 2024
The Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan, the "Werewolf" of France

François Antoine slaying the Beast of Gévaudan, 18th century. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

Legends about werewolves are ancient. Mentions of men morphing into wolves appear in ancient Near Eastern, Nordic, and Greek literature and myths. The sensational nature of the mythical creature captures a sense of horror and magic that has endured from these ancient mentions to the modern Twilight. But the fearsome werewolves were particularly sensationalized in certain periods. For example, in 18th century France, a mysterious beast known as the Beast of Gévaudan savaged a rural village, killing over one hundred of the locals. This created a media frenzy surrounding just what this creature might be. Perhaps a werewolf?

Between 1764 and 1767, something “like a wolf, yet not a wolf” stalked the French locals, targeting women and children specifically. Described as much larger than an average wolf, it had a long tail like a feline. Its coloring was reportedly brown with a long black stripe and boasted talon-like claws. It stalked its prey and caused brutal damage, even decapitating many victims. While some survived these attacks by fending off the creature, it seemed to recover from wounds and escape efforts to capture it. The frequent attacks were so troubling and shocking that King Louis XV put a reward out for the animal and sent his hunters to try and capture it.

Near Chazes, the king's personal gunbearer shot a massive wolf, believed to be the monster. However, attacks continued for several more years. Across the Atlantic and the English Channel, newspapers worldwide reported on the beast and the deaths it caused. In 1767, the attacks finally concluded when a hunter, Jean Chastel, shot a massive creature. Autopsy records reveal there was still some confusion over whether it was, in fact, a wolf, but human remains were discovered inside the beast's digestion. The townspeople could finally rest easy, but the mystery of the beast has endured.

Today, the creature is often associated with werewolf legends, but many theories exist. Certainly, it may have just been one or more massive wolves, as wolf attacks were not uncommon in early modern Europe. Depictions of the beast are only mildly helpful, as they are likely vastly exaggerated and based on hearsay.

But its brown coloring and the stripe have created suspicion that a hyena or juvenile male lion escaped an aristocrat's menagerie and began terrorizing the neighborhood. Still, further speculation, especially based on the decapitations, has suggested a serial killer. This tragedy for the French village has continued to fascinate for centuries, inspiring a werewolf game similar to Mafia called Les Loups-garous de Thiercelieux (The Werewolves of Millers Hollow).

A French village was terrorized by a creature that has gone down in history as the Beast of Gévaudan.

The Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan, the "Werewolf" of France

Villagers attack the beast. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

The Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan, the "Werewolf" of France

The Wolf of Chazes on display. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

This mysterious werewolf-like creature captured the attention of trans-Atlantic audiences.

The Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan, the "Werewolf" of France

The London Magazine depicts the beast in 1765. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

h/t: [Open Culture, History.com]

Related Articles:

Ancient Library in Tibet Creating Digital Archive of Its 84,000 Scriptures

During World War II, Parachuting Pigeons Carried Messages to French Resistance

New LGBTQ+ Visitor Center Honors the History of the Stonewall Rebellion

Fascinating 18th-Century Letters Detail Life as a Twenty-Something Living in London

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Oldest Known Photo of a First Lady Is Acquired by the Smithsonian for $456K
During World War II, Parachuting Pigeons Carried Messages to French Resistance
New LGBTQ+ Visitor Center Honors the History of the Stonewall Rebellion
Early 20th-Century Portraits Preserve the Heritage of Native Americans
Fascinating 18th-Century Letters Detail Life as a Twenty-Something Living in London
The Decimal Point Is a Lot Older Than We Thought

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stylish Guy Shows How Male Fashion Has Evolved Over the Last 12,000 Years
Ancient Library in Tibet Creating Digital Archive of Its 84,000 Scriptures
15th-Century Manuscript Covered in Medieval Cat’s Paw Prints and Urine
Mathematician Who Solved Major Math Mystery Rejects Awards and $1M Prize
Steve Jobs Signed a Typed Letter Saying He Does Not Give out Autographs, It Later Sold for $400K
Emily Dickinson’s Collection of Plants and Flowers Now Viewable Online for Free

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.