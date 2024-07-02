Home / Travel

New LGBTQ+ Visitor Center Honors the History of the Stonewall Rebellion

By Jessica Stewart on July 2, 2024
Interior of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

Fifty-five years after the historic Stonewall Rebellion sparked the fight for queer equality, the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC) has opened its doors. Located at 51 Christopher Street in the same site as the Stonewall Inn, it is the first LGBTQIA+ visitor center in the National Park System, since the site was named a National Monument in 2016.

The visitor center encompasses 2,100 square feet and is dedicated to welcoming visitors from all walks of life. According to a statement released by SNMVC, it will “offer an immersive experience featuring a rich tapestry of LGBTQIA+ history and culture through a variety of engaging programs, including in-person and virtual tours, informative lecture series, captivating exhibitions, a dedicated theater space, and inspiring visual arts displays.”

One such display includes the Wall of Solidarity, which is an interactive wall installed by Google. It features digital screens that demonstrate the lasting impact of the Stonewall Rebellion around the world. Panels called The West Wall give a comprehensive overview of the events that led up to the riots in 1969 and speak to the involvement of the NPS in the fight for LGBTQIA+ equality. The panels were put together by activist Mark Segal, who participated in the Stonewall Rebellion (aka Stonewall Riots or Stonewall Uprising) and is a founding partner of the SNMVC.

Exhibit at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

Other exhibitions that employ art, technology, and music all help tell the rich tale of Stonewall's history and its reverberations across generations. Pride Live Co-Founders Diana Rodriguez and Ann Marie Gothard, two queer women of color, spent six years bringing the SNMVC to life as a way to honor and preserve the legacy of Stonewall.

“This experience has been a tremendous opportunity for both of us to give back to a community that has given us so much over the years,” shares Gothard. “It is recognition of the rebels who started this journey 55 years ago. It’s also a symbol of solidarity with LGBTQ+ youth growing up today who will always have a place they can come to and discover what our community is all about.

“So, we offer this gift to all generations of queer people: a home away from home. Today we connect the past and present here at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. And together with all of you, I know we will continue to build a bright and equitable future for our community.”

The star-studded opening on June 28, 2024 featured a performance by Elton John, as well as remarks by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, underscoring the significance of the moment. Now open to the public, free of charge, the center is visitable from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A new visitor center has opened in the site of the historic Stonewall Rebellion.

Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Opening Celebration

Photo: Courtesy of Getty

The 1969 event was a crucial moment in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Historic Photo of the Stonewall Rebellion

Photo: Courtesy of Mark Segal

Historic Photo of the Stonewall Rebellion

Photo: Courtesy of Mark Segal

The center, which is part of the National Park Service, features interactive exhibits about the history of Stonewall and its lasting influence.

Exhibit at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

Exhibit at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

Exhibit at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

Exhibit at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

The star-studded opening underscored the significance of the event.

President Biden at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Opening Celebration

Photo: Courtesy of Getty

Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Opening Celebration

Photo: Courtesy of Getty

“We offer this gift to all generations of queer people: a home away from home,” declared co-founder Ann Marie Gothard.

Exhibit at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

Exhibit at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

Exhibit at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

Exhibit at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson

Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center: Website | Facebook | Instagram

