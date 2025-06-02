Home / Archeology

1,600-Year-Old Mosaic Unveiled for the First Time Ever in Western Negev

By Eva Baron on June 2, 2025
The Be'er Shema mosaic

Photo: Yoli Schwartz, srael Antiquities Authority

In northwestern Negev, the 1,600-year-old Be’er Shema mosaic has been unveiled to the public for the first time. Dating back to the Byzantine period (324–638 CE), the mosaic has since undergone significant conservation efforts and will now be on permanent display at the Merhavim Regional Council headquarters.

The mosaic was originally discovered in 1990, nestled inside a monastery near Kibbutz Urim and the Gaza Strip. Rich in detail and vibrant in color, the composition is primarily organized around 55 medallions, each of which include individual motifs such as mythological scenes, tableaus from daily life, exotic animals, and baskets of fruit. According to the archaeological team, these images are pieced together with tiny stones, glass, and pottery, a testament to the artifact’s tremendous artistry. Even Shaike Lender, the lead archaeologist for the site’s first excavation, believes the mosaic was created by a “true artist.” Regardless, it inevitably decayed throughout the past millennium.

​​“Over the years, the mosaic floor’s state of preservation has deteriorated. Against this background, it was rediscovered, treated, and strengthened, and moved from its original location to the council compound in Merhavim,” Ami Shahar, head of the Conservation Department at the Israel Antiquities Authority, said in a statement. “Now, it is protected from agricultural and development work, and is finally being displayed to the public.”

In addition to the Be’er Shema mosaic, the monastery also contained a wine press and storage facilities filled with jars, suggesting that the monastic order may have produced and sold wine to sustain itself. After all, Horbat Be’er Shema, the town in which the monastery is located, once served as a resting stop along an ancient trade route connecting Halutza in the Negev Desert to the port of Gaza.

“This mosaic is a living testament to life in the Negev 1,500 years ago,” Shai Hajaj, Merhavim’s Regional Council Head, said during an unveiling ceremony on Sunday, May 25. “It will become a focal point for education and tourism, connecting our past with the present and future.”

Eli Escusido, the director of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), added: “This site will serve as an open and archaeological garden with explanatory signage and visitor facilities, drawing attention to [this] vital area.”

To learn more about the mosaic, visit the Israel Antiquities Authority website.

In northwestern Negev, near Kibbutz Urim and the Gaza Strip, the 1,600-year-old Be’er Shema mosaic has been unveiled to the public for the first time.

A full view of the Be'er Shema mosaic after conservation work

Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

Detail from the Be'er Shema mosaic with a dog chasing a hare

Photo: Nachshon Sneh, Israel Antiquities Authority

The mosaic was originally discovered in 1990, in a state of deterioration, but has since been restored and is now permanently on display in the Merhavim Regional Council headquarters.

Detail from the Be'er Shema mosaic with two lions circling an urn

Photo: Nachshon Sneh, Israel Antiquities Authority

Conservation work on the Be'er Shema mosaic

Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

All images via the Israel Antiquities Authority Press Office.

Sources: A spectacular 1,600-year-old mosaic, one of the most impressive ever discovered in Israel, was unveiled to the public in the Western Negev; Stunning 1,600-year-old Byzantine mosaic unveiled in Western Negev; Stunning 1,600-year-old Byzantine mosaic unveiled in the Negev Desert of Israel

Related Articles:

Pompeii Excavation Unearths One of the Largest and Most Luxurious Private Baths

Researchers Unearth 4,000-Year-Old Tablets Revealing How the Sumerians’ Government Bureaucracy Worked

3-Year-Old Finds 3,800-Year-Old Scarab Amulet While on Family Hike

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Egyptologist Discovers Secret Messages on 3,000-Year-Old Obelisk
This Is the Only Illuminated Manuscript From Antiquity Depicting Homer’s ‘Iliad’
Ancient Egyptian Drawing Now Theorized To Represent the Milky Way’s Great Rift
World’s Oldest Song Is 3,400 Years Old and You Can Listen to It Today
Archeologist Uses 3D Models To Create the Parthenon’s Original Interior
New Studies Paw at the Prevailing Theory of How Cats Became Domesticated

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Young Boy Discovers 140-Million-Year-Old Marine Fossil While Digging in His Yard
Researchers Unearth 4,000-Year-Old Tablets Revealing How the Sumerians’ Government Bureaucracy Worked
Bite Marks on Gladiator Bones Are First Physical Proof of Human-Animal Combat in the Roman Empire
3-Year-Old Finds 3,800-Year-Old Scarab Amulet While on Family Hike
New 3D Scans of the Titanic Reveal the Most Detailed Look at the Ship in Its Final Moments
London Museum Receives Incredible Donation of Over 14,000 Roman Artifacts

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.