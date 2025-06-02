1,600-Year-Old Mosaic Unveiled for the First Time Ever in Western Negev

In northwestern Negev, the 1,600-year-old Be’er Shema mosaic has been unveiled to the public for the first time. Dating back to the Byzantine period (324–638 CE), the mosaic has since undergone significant conservation efforts and will now be on permanent display at the Merhavim Regional Council headquarters.

The mosaic was originally discovered in 1990, nestled inside a monastery near Kibbutz Urim and the Gaza Strip. Rich in detail and vibrant in color, the composition is primarily organized around 55 medallions, each of which include individual motifs such as mythological scenes, tableaus from daily life, exotic animals, and baskets of fruit. According to the archaeological team, these images are pieced together with tiny stones, glass, and pottery, a testament to the artifact’s tremendous artistry. Even Shaike Lender, the lead archaeologist for the site’s first excavation, believes the mosaic was created by a “true artist.” Regardless, it inevitably decayed throughout the past millennium.

​​“Over the years, the mosaic floor’s state of preservation has deteriorated. Against this background, it was rediscovered, treated, and strengthened, and moved from its original location to the council compound in Merhavim,” Ami Shahar, head of the Conservation Department at the Israel Antiquities Authority, said in a statement. “Now, it is protected from agricultural and development work, and is finally being displayed to the public.”

In addition to the Be’er Shema mosaic, the monastery also contained a wine press and storage facilities filled with jars, suggesting that the monastic order may have produced and sold wine to sustain itself. After all, Horbat Be’er Shema, the town in which the monastery is located, once served as a resting stop along an ancient trade route connecting Halutza in the Negev Desert to the port of Gaza.

“This mosaic is a living testament to life in the Negev 1,500 years ago,” Shai Hajaj, Merhavim’s Regional Council Head, said during an unveiling ceremony on Sunday, May 25. “It will become a focal point for education and tourism, connecting our past with the present and future.”

Eli Escusido, the director of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), added: “This site will serve as an open and archaeological garden with explanatory signage and visitor facilities, drawing attention to [this] vital area.”

To learn more about the mosaic, visit the Israel Antiquities Authority website.

All images via the Israel Antiquities Authority Press Office.

