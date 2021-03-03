Home / Podcast

Sculptor Ben Young on His Glass and Concrete Sculptures and Creative Process [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on March 3, 2021
This week on the Top Artist Podcast, we talk to sculptor Ben Young about his incredible glass and concrete sculptures and how he began making these unique pieces.  He explains how boating and water sports were an important part of his life for a long time, but a family trip first introduced him to the glass art that would later define his career. As a boat builder, Young learned skills that helped him find creative solutions for crafting the hand-cut glass pieces he is known for.

Young also walks us through his creative process and how he finds inspiration for new pieces. We learn about the sketchbooks full of potential projects and how these sketches—inspired by his everyday life or other works that trigger new ideas—get transformed to full-scale mockups. Through this process, Young eventually started working on compositions of both concrete and glass which he tells us is partially inspired by this combination found in architecture.

Lastly, Young talks to us about the leap of faith he made when leaving the boatbuilding field to pursue his art full time. He tells us about the creative people that encouraged him to pursue his craft and granted him the flexibility to establish a new career. Young also has plenty of advice for other creatives who are early in their careers. This episode is a great listen for any sculptor or artist who is learning how to improve their craft or make their art a full-time job.

Listen to our chat with sculptor Ben Young on his glass and concrete sculptures and on his creative process.

