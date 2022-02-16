Home / Art / Sculpture

Sculptor Shares His Deep Love of the Ocean by Recreating It in Glass and Concrete

By Sara Barnes on February 16, 2022
Glass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben Young

Artist Ben Young has a deep connection to the ocean. Having grown up in New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty, he has been around the water his entire life. Although he eventually moved towards sculpture, he began his career as a boat builder. The process-driven profession served him well; as an artist, he now works in a compelling combination of glass and concrete to create pieces that recall the deep beauty of the sea while using a minimalistic aesthetic to honor his chosen materials.

We have marveled over Young’s work in the past. Often, his glass sculptures have included metal figures or other small items that signify the sea, such as boats or palm trees. But as he continues to develop his portfolio, his sculptures begin to enter the realm of the otherworldly. Mountains of concrete are punctuated with circular glass as if the blue material were some giant orb on another planet. The unexplored lands feel in line with Young’s overall body of work, but it appears that we're sailing further from the shore as he explores new ideas and continues to refine his visual language.

Scroll down for some of Young’s latest works. Then, learn more about his background and creative process in our interview with him on the My Modern Met Top Artist podcast.

Artist Ben Young creates minimalist sculptures from glass and concrete that are inspired by his love of the sea.

Glass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben Young

Some of his works feel like they're depicting water that's out of this world.

Glass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungGlass and Concrete Sculpture by Ben YoungBen Young: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ben Young.

