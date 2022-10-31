20 Celebrities Who Are Winning Halloween This Year With Their Amazing Costumes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Halloween might be the spookiest time of year, but if you’re a celebrity, it’s also an opportunity to show just how elaborate you can get with your costume. With access to the best outfits, wigs, and special effects makeup, there are seemingly no limits to their ensembles. Famous folks like Keke Palmer, Rebel Wilson, and Jennifer Garner have shown off the costumes they wore over the weekend, and they are incredible.

One of the most eye-catching trends of 2022 is being covered in one color from head to toe. Lizzo and Kim Kardashian, most notably, have clad their entire bodies in different hues. As Marge Simpson, Lizzo turned her skin yellow just like the beloved cartoon character. Similarly, Kardashian went as Mystique from the X-Men comics, and she was covered in the character's signature blue scales. And Lizzo wasn't the only one who turned into Marge Simpson this year—Cardi B unveiled her like-minded costume of the Simpsons matriarch. But it isn't a Halloween faux pas because Lizzo actually revealed another iconic costume as Miss Piggy. It seems like a lot to go through for one night; but since everything lives forever on the internet, we’ll always remember how cool those costumes were—even decades later.

Scroll down for more of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022.

See how celebrities went all out on their costumes in 2022.

JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

Kim Kardashian as Mystique from X-Men

Cardi B as Marge Simpson

Chloe Bailey as Storm from X-Men

Rebel Wilson as a Barbie Doll

Jennifer Garner as Multiple Ghosts

Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon

Kylie Jenner as the Wicked Witch

Ciara and her daughter as Serena and Venus Williams

Winnie Harlow as Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie

Addison Rae as Lady Gaga

Miranda Kerr as Cat Woman from Batman

Janelle Monae as Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element

Keke Palmer as Rapunzel

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee

Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande as characters from the movie Best in Show

Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story

Diddy as the Joker

Lizzo as Miss Piggy

