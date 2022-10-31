Home / Entertainment

20 Celebrities Who Are Winning Halloween This Year With Their Amazing Costumes

By Sara Barnes on October 31, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Halloween might be the spookiest time of year, but if you’re a celebrity, it’s also an opportunity to show just how elaborate you can get with your costume. With access to the best outfits, wigs, and special effects makeup, there are seemingly no limits to their ensembles. Famous folks like Keke Palmer, Rebel Wilson, and Jennifer Garner have shown off the costumes they wore over the weekend, and they are incredible.

One of the most eye-catching trends of 2022 is being covered in one color from head to toe. Lizzo and Kim Kardashian, most notably, have clad their entire bodies in different hues. As Marge Simpson, Lizzo turned her skin yellow just like the beloved cartoon character. Similarly, Kardashian went as Mystique from the X-Men comics, and she was covered in the character's signature blue scales. And Lizzo wasn't the only one who turned into Marge Simpson this year—Cardi B unveiled her like-minded costume of the Simpsons matriarch. But it isn't a Halloween faux pas because Lizzo actually revealed another iconic costume as Miss Piggy. It seems like a lot to go through for one night; but since everything lives forever on the internet, we’ll always remember how cool those costumes were—even decades later.

Scroll down for more of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022.

See how celebrities went all out on their costumes in 2022.

 

JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

 

Kim Kardashian as Mystique from X-Men

 

Cardi B as Marge Simpson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

 

Chloe Bailey as Storm from X-Men

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

 

Rebel Wilson as a Barbie Doll

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

 

Jennifer Garner as Multiple Ghosts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

 

Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

 

Kylie Jenner as the Wicked Witch

 

Ciara and her daughter as Serena and Venus Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

 

Winnie Harlow as Ariel from The Little Mermaid

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

 

Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

 

Addison Rae as Lady Gaga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

 

Miranda Kerr as Cat Woman from Batman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr)

 

Janelle Monae as Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element

 

Keke Palmer as Rapunzel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

 

Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande as characters from the movie Best in Show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz)

 

Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

 

Diddy as the Joker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

 

Lizzo as Miss Piggy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Related Articles:

15+ Celebrities Who Have Gone All Out with Their Halloween Costumes This Year

62 Artistic Halloween Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spooky Look

17 Quick and Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10+ Leslie Jordan Videos That Made Millions of People Laugh, Even in Dark Times
Learn How Marlon Brando and Sacheen Littlefeather Made History at the 1973 Oscars
Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi by Sharing Her Pregnancy Photos on Her Own Terms
Late ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Will Be Sent Into Space
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather Nearly 50 Years After 1973 Oscars Incident
Woody Harrelson Wrote a Poem for His Adorable 8-Month-Old Doppelgänger

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Take on the TikTok Tortilla Challenge
RM of K-Pop Group BTS Has Fans Flocking to Museum Thanks to His Love of Art
All-Lebanese Dance Group Wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Hypnotic Routine
‘Sound of Music’ Cast Surprises Julie Andrews With “Do-Re-Mi” Singalong
Fans Criticized Lizzo’s Song ‘Grrrls’ for Offensive Lyric, so She Changed It
Studio Ghibli’s Theme Park Releases More Illustrations of Its Imaginative Attractions

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.