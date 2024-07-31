Home / Sports

Rapper Flavor Flav Sponsored the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team So They Could Go to the Olympics

By Regina Sienra on July 31, 2024
In May, Maggie Steffens from the U.S. women's water polo team, shared a very real plight on Instagram. “Some may not know this, but most Olympians need a 2nd (or 3rd) job to support chasing the dream (myself included!)” she wrote. The athlete added that most rely on sponsors for travel, lodging, and nutrition. “This support means everything to us & impacts our sport more than most.” While many related to the message, an unlikely figure stepped in and offered his full support—rapper Flavor Flav.

The musician, who rose to fame as a member of Public Enemy, wasted no time and replied to Steffens' post. “As a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports—imma personally sponsor you my girl,,, whatever you need,” he commented. “My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y’all even more. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise.”

And keep his promise he did. Weeks later, the rapper signed a five-year sponsorship deal with both the women’s and men’s teams with the mission to “elevate the visibility and excitement surrounding water polo in the United States.” On top of contributing with an undisclosed amount of money, Flavor Flav has committed to make appearances at USA Water Polo events to raise the popularity of this sport.

“I never in my life, honestly, never thought of me sponsoring a United States Olympic team,” Flavor Flav told NBC Olympics. “For me doing this, I ain’t gonna lie, to me this is one of the biggest things that I feel that I could have ever done in life, outside of the other accomplishments that I’ve made to music. By sponsoring a water polo team and helping these girls out, this is bigger than me winning a Grammy.”

Now that the team is competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Flavor Flav has taken on the role of “official hype man.” He has loudly supported the team, proudly donning a polo cap in Team USA's colors while attending the matches. The rapper has also been seen around Paris supporting other athletes, such as the rugby sevens team.

“What I’m doing right now, I think it’s huge and nobody else is doing it or done it,” states Flavor Flav. “Usually, I’m known to be the first to do something and everybody else follows my trends. So I’m hoping that this will be a trend that a lot of people will follow because I think it’s a really good thing. Come and step up and sponsor some of these teams.”

