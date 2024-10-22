Zendaya Pays Homage to Cher by Wearing Vintage Golden Naked Dress at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Embed from Getty Images

Over the weekend, Cher was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (aka Rock Hall)—an overdue tribute honoring her legacy in music, film, TV, and fashion. And there was no one better to introduce the multifaceted performer than someone who has been just as lauded for her talent and daring, innovative style—Zendaya. The 28-year-old actor, dancer, musician, and modern-day fashion icon made sure to dress the part, showing up to the red carpet with an outfit that pays tribute to Cher's fashion history.

For the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Zendaya wore a Bob Mackie golden naked dress from 2001 that evokes the style and silhouette of garments worn by Cher herself in the 1970s. The choice of designer was a natural one, as Mackie has created some of the singer's most iconic outfits, including two stunning ensembles in the 80s at the Academy Awards—one in 1986 and the other a black assemble she wore to the 1988 Oscars, when she took home the award for Best Actress.

Zendaya's glittering outfit to the Rock Hall was styled by Law Roach, who has overseen many of her head-turning red carpet outings, such as the Dune 2 London premiere and the 2024 Met Gala. The dress features an open bodice and a twisted halter neck broken up by golden strips that lead into a low rise skirt. For a complete Cher tribute, Zendaya wore her long hair in a silky straight do. She arrived with a white silk trench coat with gold accents, ready for an outfit reveal just like Cher would do at the beginning of The Cher Show.

“Where do I even begin? Cher is not one person,” Zendaya said during her introductory speech. “Her name is just as legendary as her legacy.” The actress then pointed out that Cher is the only woman to have a No. 1 hit on a Billboard chart in each of the last seven decades. “She has navigated a multitude of musical genres, defined new ones, and reinvented others. Her music touches your heart, your spirit, makes you dance, makes you rock, and has stood the test of time.”

Cher herself kicked off the ceremony by performing her hit “Believe” alongside Dua Lipa, as well as an electrifying interpretation of “If I Could Turn Back Time.” When addressing the audience, the singer reflected on the highs and lows of her career, and joked that it was easier getting divorced from two men than it was getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “The one thing I got from my mom is to never give up,” she said. “I never give up. I'm talking to the women—down and out, we keep going.”

