Flavor Flav Presents Jordan Chiles With a Bronze Clock After Her Olympic Medal Was Stripped Away

By Regina Sienra on September 13, 2024

Rapper Flavor Flav has proved to be a man of his word. Throughout the summer, he supported Team USA at the Olympics, sponsoring the women's water polo team and helping a track and field athlete pay her rent. His latest pledge was nice gesture for gymnast Jordan Chiles, who was stripped of her bronze medal for the individual floor competition. After promising to make her a bronze medal clock, just like the ones he typically wears, Flavor Flav presented the unique gift to Chiles on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

After posing together on the black carpet, the pair appeared together on stage to present an award. But before that, the rapper had an announcement to make. “I want to turn this into a little Olympic moment for a second if y’all don’t mind,” said the rapper. “Yo, Jordan, I know they tried to take your medal away from you, but you know what? I got you something they can’t take away from you.”

The Public Enemy founder then took out the bronze medal clock necklace, to Chiles' delight. The clock, made by Rock N Stones by Kellz, is covered in bronze rhinestones, evoking the shining essence of a medal. The gymnast smiled as Flavor Flav proceeded to put it around her neck. “I don’t even know what to say here, thank you so much,” said Chiles, who was visibly moved by the gesture.

Continuing with the Olympic spirit, Flavor Flav took off his hat and put on the vintage water polo cap he donned around Paris while he supported the team. “He's stylish!” Chiles exclaimed. “As you all know I am an official sponsor for the United States of America Olympic Waterpolo team, so that’s why I wanted to turn this into an Olympic moment, Jordan,” Flavor Flav said before his final big reveal.

“And guess what else, too? I got your prize money, too,” referring to the cash award all medalists get, which Chiles wouldn't be getting following the ruling. “I got that for you. I just wanted to surprise you with that. Jordan, you did your thing. Congratulations. You deserve everything.”

A moved Chiles could only reply, “Thank you. What an honor.” Sticking to the program, the rapper and the gymnast then went on to present one of the first awards of the night—Best Collaboration, which went to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for “Fortnight.” Flavor Flav, who has also declared himself a fan of Swift, was excited about the result, greeting the star and making a heart with his hands as a nod to her fans.

You can watch the sweet moment between Chiles and Flavor Flav below.

