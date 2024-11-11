Heidi Klum‘s Mind-Boggling E.T. Costume Won Halloween

On top of being a talented super model, Heidi Klum is known for being one of the biggest Halloween enthusiasts out there—so much so that some people dub her the “Queen of Halloween” for her elaborate, mind-blowing costumes. Hers aren't just cool outfits, but works of art put together by FX artists. This year wasn't an exception, with Klum debuting a disguise so good people couldn't help but do a double take, both in real life and online.

For Halloween 2024, Klum went as E.T. To be more precise, she chose the moment the sweet alien puts on a costume with a blonde wig and a top hat to trick others into thinking it is human. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, went as the original E.T. The couple debuted their costumes at Heidiween, Klum's yearly Halloween bash, which she has held since 2000.

To find inspiration for her costume, the model looked back to her childhood years. “I knew I wanted to do something nostalgic,” Klum told Vogue. “I started going down memory lane, thinking about which dolls I played with, what movies I watched, and what some of my favorite childhood memories were.”

After spotting a mini figurine of E.T., she got an idea. “It’s my favorite childhood movie of all time—I watched it a million times. It’s a movie that inspired me to dream and imagine the possibility of life beyond Earth.”

Not one to miss a single day, Klum started brainstorming this costume the day after Halloween last year. To make her idea a reality, she reached out to her go-to FX artist Mike Marino. With the help of 30 collaborators, Klum's costume was born.

For the illusion to work, both Klum and Kaulitz’s costumes were both designed to be fully animatronic, and the designers had to reassess the size of E.T., who in the movie is about as tall as the child protagonist, Elliot. This was key for Klum and her partner to be able to see through their costumes (if you haven't guessed how they'd do it, take a look at their necks). Once ready, getting into the costume took seven hours of work.

The result is indeed spectacular, and sits right there with Klum's most epic and outlandish costumes, from Jessica Rabbit in 2015 to a worm in 2022. “Most of my costumes aren’t comfortable to wear for hours, but I love the end result so much that I push through,” Klum says. “The best part is seeing their reactions when they see me for the first time—the big eyes, the fun of people guessing who’s behind each costume. It’s all about creating a new persona for the evening and enjoying it together.”

