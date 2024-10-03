Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Share Blissful Wedding Photos

By Regina Sienra on October 3, 2024

Congratulations are in order for Millie Bobby Brown. The 20-year-old actor, known for her work on Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes movie series, and her partner, actor and model Jake Bongiovi, held a lavish wedding ceremony at Villa Cetinale in Italy, after they tied the knot at a small private ceremony in May.

The young couple shared some dreamy images from the ceremony, shot by photographer Sandra von Riekhoff, on Instagram. They include more formal photos of the couple posing elegantly for the camera as well as some more candid shots of them laughing and having a good time.

“Forever and always, your wife,” Brown captioned her post. Bongiovi shared his own carousel, switching the text to “Forever and always, your husband.”

For the ceremony, Brown wore a Galia Lahav gown. In a press release, lead designer Sharon Sever described the process of designing the custom dress as a “true honor.”

“Millie Bobby brought depth & complexity to her iconic role in Stranger Things, and now she brings grace & beauty to her special day in another iconic way,” Sever said. “I can’t wait to see her shine as she steps into a new chapter of her life and wish her and Jake only happiness, love & health for their future together.”

Millie Bobby Brown: Instagram
Jake Bongiovi: Instagram

