RIP John Amos: TV Father to a Nation of Fans Dies at 84

Actor John Amos, best known for his role as James Evans Sr. in Good Times and the adult Kunta Kinte in the famed miniseries Roots, has died at 84. The star passed away on August 21 in Los Angeles of natural causes. His death was only recently announced by his longtime publicist, Belinda Foster.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, said in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life…. most recently in ‘Suits LA’ playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, ‘America’s Dad.’ He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

Born and raised in East Orange, New Jersey, Amos fell in love with football and played at Colorado State University, scoring tryouts with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. He then worked as a social worker and copywriter in New York before his big break—landing the role of weatherman Gordon “Gordy” Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970.

After stints in Love American Style, Sanford and Son, and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Amos got the role that brought him the closest to American families. As the hardworking and devoted father figure role on the hit sitcom Good Times, the actor made history. It was the the first TV show to follow an African American, two-parent household. He left the show after three seasons due to creative differences as to how a Black family should be depicted.

In 1977, Amos played the adult version of the slave Kunte Kinte in the critically acclaimed 1977 miniseries Roots, which earned him an Emmy nomination. “I knew that it was a life-changing role for me, as an actor and just from a humanistic standpoint,” the actor told Time magazine in 2021. “It was the culmination of all of the misconceptions and stereotypical roles that I had lived and seen being offered to me. It was like a reward for having suffered those indignities.”

“Whether in Roots, Mary Tyler Moore, Good Times, Coming To America and other roles, John Amos brought dignity, grace and honesty to his roles,” TV personality Al Roker said on Instagram. “I remember him as Gordy The Weatherman at WJM when we was just starting as a TV weather guy in 1974 and seeing him as a role model. And when he quit Good Times, people respected him for his stand. He will be missed.”

