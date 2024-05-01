Artist Gives Scrap Metal Second Life by Transforming It Into Stunning Sculptures

After metal products are no longer needed, they often wind up in a landfill. Everything from car parts to cutlery can end up being disposed of in this way, even though they could probably be recycled and used again. This is where artist Brian Mock comes in. For decades, Mock has been sculpting using the metal that he finds exclusively in landfills, repurposing scrap and giving it a second life.

“Giving old, everyday objects a new life as one sculpture is an artistically demanding, yet gratifying, process,” Mock says. “My work is designed to emphasize resourcefulness and encourage viewer engagement. Audience reactions fuel my creativity and help me bring my visions to life.”

Mock is best known for his lifelike animal sculptures, but as impressive as these are, he is also extremely gifted at sculpting people. Even though his work is made of fused metal, it suggests fluidity and motion, providing a dynamic viewing experience. Rock stars leap off their pedestal as they play their guitars, and Paul Revere sits atop his horse, sharing his famous message of “The British are coming!” Even in Mock's more human creations, animals are never far behind, as he often finds a way to incorporate one furry friend or another into his sculptures.

Each artwork deserve a second and third glance, as a closer inspection reveals how the sculptor welds thousands of pieces of metal together to create something altogether new. Nuts and bolts blend seamlessly with larger pieces of scrap in his work, providing his sculptures with smooth curves and sleek sophistication. He uses screws and springs to replicate human hair, winding chains to mimic tails on animals, and spoons to form feathers. In some of his most fearsome creations, long nails represent fangs and claws.

