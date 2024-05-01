Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Gives Scrap Metal Second Life by Transforming It Into Stunning Sculptures

By Sarah Currier on May 1, 2024

Brian Mock Standing Next To Human Face Sculpture Made Out Of Scrap Metal

After metal products are no longer needed, they often wind up in a landfill. Everything from car parts to cutlery can end up being disposed of in this way, even though they could probably be recycled and used again. This is where artist Brian Mock comes in. For decades, Mock has been sculpting using the metal that he finds exclusively in landfills, repurposing scrap and giving it a second life.

“Giving old, everyday objects a new life as one sculpture is an artistically demanding, yet gratifying, process,” Mock says. “My work is designed to emphasize resourcefulness and encourage viewer engagement. Audience reactions fuel my creativity and help me bring my visions to life.”

Mock is best known for his lifelike animal sculptures, but as impressive as these are, he is also extremely gifted at sculpting people. Even though his work is made of fused metal, it suggests fluidity and motion, providing a dynamic viewing experience. Rock stars leap off their pedestal as they play their guitars, and Paul Revere sits atop his horse, sharing his famous message of “The British are coming!” Even in Mock's more human creations, animals are never far behind, as he often finds a way to incorporate one furry friend or another into his sculptures.

Each artwork deserve a second and third glance, as a closer inspection reveals how the sculptor welds thousands of pieces of metal together to create something altogether new. Nuts and bolts blend seamlessly with larger pieces of scrap in his work, providing his sculptures with smooth curves and sleek sophistication. He uses screws and springs to replicate human hair, winding chains to mimic tails on animals, and spoons to form feathers. In some of his most fearsome creations, long nails represent fangs and claws.

To keep up with Mock's work, be sure to follow him on Instagram. You can learn more about the artist and purchase small-scale pieces through his website.

Brian Mock is an artist who uses scrap metal to create lifelike human and animal sculptures.

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Sculpture Of Human In Fetal Position Made Out Of Scrap Metal

He seamlessly welds thousands of pieces of metal together, resulting in gorgeous statues.

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Sculpture Of Rockstar With Guitar Made Out Of Scrap Metal

Bust Sculpture Of Singer Blanco Brown Made Out Of Scrap Metal

Mock is particularly celebrated for his lifelike animal sculptures.

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Even in many of his human sculptures, animals are never far behind, and Mock often finds a way to pair people with a furry friend.

Sculpture Of Little Boy Reading Book Accompanied By Dog Made Out Of Scrap Metal

Sculpture Of Little Girl Reading Book Accompanied By Cat Made Out Of Scrap Metal

Sculpture Of Jockey Riding Horse Made Out Of Scrap Metal

Brian Mock: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Brian Mock.

Related Articles:

Sculptor Creates Life-Sized Animal Kingdom From Scrap Metal

Incredibly Majestic Lion Made of 4,000 Metal Scraps

Artist Turns Unwanted Scrap Metal into Magnificent Bird Sculptures

Huge Tortoise Sculpture Emerges from Thousands of Scrap Metal Parts

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dynamic Wire Sculptures Capture Evocative People in Poetic Motion
Artist Daniel Arsham Helps Blind Man Enjoy His Tactile Sculpture
Sculptor Reimagines How Ancient Art Will Be Viewed 1,000 Years From Now
Artist Gives Vintage Pianos a Second Life by Turning Them Into Sweeping Phoenix Sculptures
Artist Gives Old Bicycle Chains New Life By Using Them In Imaginative Human Sculptures
Artist Uses Lego Blocks To Create Stunning Paintings That Almost Look Like The Real Thing

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Upcycles Scrap Metal Into a Majestic Menagerie of Animal Sculptures
Artist Creates Heavenly Reliefs That Grace Homes With Divine Beauty
Surreal Sculptures Look Like Life-Size Animals Covered Completely in Ornate Carpets
Artist Beautifies Rooms With Traditional Art of Bas-Relief Sculptures on Walls
Eco-Friendly Group Cleans up Beaches of Kenya and Turns Discarded Flip-Flops Into Colorful Works of Art
Meticulously Handcrafted Miniature Tea Sets Made Entirely of Polymer Clay

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.