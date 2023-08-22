Home / Art / Sculpture

Sculptor Breathes New Life Into Thousands of Scrap Metal Parts

By Margherita Cole on August 22, 2023
Upcycled Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Discarded materials find new life in the art of Brian Mock. The Oregon-based creative collects scrap metal parts like screws, nuts, and bolts and fuses them together to create striking metal sculptures of different animals. Bears, dogs, cats, and many more are reimagined as futuristic life-size statues.

What makes these pieces so mesmerizing to look at is that Mock's handiwork is completely evident even in the finished product. In fact, these sculptures encourage viewers to look closer, so that they can see the hundreds, if not thousands of individual pieces that were welded together. This approach also gives Mock's artwork a unique style that is both realistic in terms of size and shape, but also somewhat surreal in its finish and texture.

Dogs are among his most popular subjects, and Mock demonstrates his understanding of animal behavior by creating sculptures in a variety of poses. Some canines are depicted mid-run with a tennis ball in their mouth, while others are sitting expectantly like they are begging for attention. Mock has also tackled his share of challenging projects, like a 6-foot-long lion. In this case, he manipulated numerous pieces of metal to mimic the texture of an impressive mane. The uncanny blend of unorthodox materials and meticulous realism is a head-turner in every sculpture.

Scroll down to check out some of Mock’s scrap metal sculptures and keep up to date with the artist's latest work by following him on Instagram.

Oregon-based artist Brian Mock has a creative way of repurposing scrap metal.

Upcycled Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock Upcycled Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

He welds metal pieces together to create exquisite animal sculptures.

Upcycled Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock Upcycled Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

All of the materials are completely visible in the finished piece, making it seem somewhat futuristic.

Upcycled Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock Upcycled Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock Upcycled Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock Upcycled Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Brian Mock: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Brian Mock.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Margherita Cole
