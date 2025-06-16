Home / Sports

Track Star Turns a Fall Into a Somersault Over the Finish Line, Comes in First Place

By Regina Sienra on June 16, 2025
Runners racing on a track

Photo: realsports/Depositphotos (Not a picture of the actual race.)

Falling in public is not ideal and during a race? It can mean losing the competition, or even getting injured. But not for Brooklyn Anderson, a teen track star from Oregon. When Brooklyn tripped during the girls' 100-meter hurdles at the Oregon State Track & Field Championships, she somersaulted to the finish line, getting first place in the race.

A video shows Brooklyn, a junior at Thurston High School, getting her right knee caught on the final hurdle—causing spectators to audibly gasp, especially because she was well ahead in the race. Rather than completely falling down, she tucked her head, and did a double somersault, crossing the finish line almost with her back on the ground. Despite tripping and the unusual finale, she won with a time of 14.93.

“All I remember is resorting back to my gymnastics career and just somersaulting over that line,” she told The Oregonian. “I wasn’t sure how far back everybody else was behind me, so I knew to just keep rolling, to keep going, because I really wanted to get first.”

The young athlete also shares that no one had ever cheered for her as hard as when she made that race-saving move. Looking back at seeing her name in first place on the board, she said, “I was just so proud. Just very, very happy.”

Brooklyn posted a video of her fall on Instagram, thanking her fellow racers for a very special championship. “Wow, what a memorable season. Year 3 is one for the books,” she writes. “Thank you everybody for the support, and especially thank you to the most amazing heat of girls a girl could finish a race with. You guys are awesome. GO COLTS.”

In addition to her now-famous 100-meter hurdles competition, Brooklyn was also in the girls' 100-meter race, where she came in fourth; the girls' long jump, where she placed third; and the girls' 4-by-100-meter relay, where her team came in 10th place. Beyond these achievements, Brooklyn has now become a poetic example of how tumbling doesn't always take you out of the race—it may just be a different path to victory.

